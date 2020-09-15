The Federal Reserve has committed to keeping interest rates lower for longer. But will that be enough to support an economy grappling with a historic shock, especially with Congress at an impasse on additional government spending?



That's the big question from investors ahead of the Fed's Wednesday meeting, its last before the November election.



Having already slashed interest rates to near zero and added roughly $3 trillion to the central bank's balance sheet, Chair Jerome Powell is expected to lean more heavily on forward guidance, telling businesses and investors more clearly what they can expect in the quarters and years ahead.



Any reassurances, however, may have a limited impact given already dovish expectations. Markets appear to have written off an interest rate hike by the Fed before 2025 , according to UBS.



Big picture: The huge shock to many of the world's biggest economies from the coronavirus pandemic may not be quite as bad as economists feared just a few months ago.



In a report published on Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development upgraded its forecast for global economic output this year, noting that while declines were still "unprecedented in recent history," the outlook has improved slightly since June.



The Paris-based agency said it now expects the world economy to shrink by 4.5% in 2020 before expanding by 5% in 2021. Previously, the OECD said it thought the global economy would contract by 6% this year and grow 5.2% next year.



The OECD predicts that the US economy will shrink 3.8% this year, compared to the massive 7.3% hit forecast in June.



But the outlook depends in large part on continued support from policymakers. The forecast assumes that central banks like the Fed will keep easing without worrying too much about a spike in inflation, and that US lawmakers will approve another stimulus package worth up to $1.5 trillion this fall , even though negotiations have reached an impasse.



Watch this space: The Fed is also due to release its latest economic projects on Wednesday. It's expected to include a significant upgrade to prospects for near-term growth.



