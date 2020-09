Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is jumping on the bandwagon of its European rivals BP (NYSE:BP) and Eni (NYSE:E), which have both announced plans to reduce their focus on oil and gas in the coming decade and build new low-carbon businesses. Sources tell Reuters that the oil major is looking to slash up to 40% off the cost of producing oil and gas so it can overhaul its business and focus more on renewable energy and power markets.

One of the world’s largest energy and petrochemical companies, Shell wants to sell you more coffee than fuel.



Its retail stores, which sell everything from coffee to snacks and are housed in fuel stations, have become so popular that the British-Dutch oil and gas giant has set a target of 50 per cent of its total revenues to come from its retail business by 2025.



In an interaction with BusinessLine, Executive Vice-President, Retail, Istvan Kapitany, said Shell sells about 300 million cups of coffee every year and on that count alone, it is among the top 10 coffee retailers in the world with Starbucks being the leader.



Globally, too, the company expects half of its total revenues by 2025 to come from convenience retail business, lubricants and car wash business which are all part of non-fuel retailing. Shell has 44,000 service stations across 80 countries. Kapitany said the coffee worldwide is growing 5-10 per cent annually and convenience stores are growing around at the same rate whereas fossil fuel sales are not even growing at 5 per cent.