Shell preparing for thousands of job cuts -The Times

Sep. 29, 2020 10:43 AM ET|About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)|By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.8%) is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, including hundreds of positions in the U.K., as it nears the conclusion of a global restructuring review designed to position it for the green energy transition, The Times reports.

The company could set out the scale of the job losses as soon as tomorrow, when it is expected to issue a trading update ahead of Q3 results next month.

Separately, Shell's executive VP of Integrated Gas Ventures De La Rey Venter reportedly told the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit that the demand for oil products eventually will decline, "whether this decade or next is anybody's guess."

Royal Dutch Shell "remains unloved [but] investors could still see 25% per annum returns across the next three years" even without a full recovery, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.