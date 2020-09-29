|
Идеи для торговли на рынках США
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
Додано: Вів 29 вер, 2020 21:01
Yuri_T написав:airmax78
конечно, именно на прямой.
они спросят: чьё мнение? чем известен человек?
я скажу: мопами.
они поймут?
Так не поймут. Скажите: МОПами и вентфасадами. Тогда точно поймут.
airmax78
Повідомлень: 36199
З нами з: 25.10.12
- Подякував: 887 раз.
- Подякували: 4286 раз.
- Профіль
Додано: Вів 29 вер, 2020 22:45
change_pm написав:
Shell preparing for thousands of job cuts -The Times
Sep. 29, 2020 10:43 AM ET|About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)|By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.8%) is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, including hundreds of positions in the U.K., as it nears the conclusion of a global restructuring review designed to position it for the green energy transition, The Times reports.
The company could set out the scale of the job losses as soon as tomorrow, when it is expected to issue a trading update ahead of Q3 results next month.
Separately, Shell's executive VP of Integrated Gas Ventures De La Rey Venter reportedly told the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit that the demand for oil products eventually will decline, "whether this decade or next is anybody's guess."
Royal Dutch Shell "remains unloved [but] investors could still see 25% per annum returns across the next three years" even without a full recovery, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
RDS вже по 25 баксів, ще трішки і дійде до мінімумів березня...
зі. Спостерігаємо ...
Думаю, завтра в гору пойдет. Жестких локдаунов нет, машинки по дорогам ездят, продажи должны быть в целом неплохие.
Gastarbaiter
Повідомлень: 1684
З нами з: 26.02.18
- Подякував: 505 раз.
- Подякували: 283 раз.
- Профіль
