St/2 написав:UkrainianBlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said “We have a strong conviction that the average investor still is under-invested, and they’re going to have to be putting more and more money to work over the coming months and maybe even years.”
16 трлн дол Карл!
Под отрицательную ставку Карл!!!
Судьба этих денег сгореть в огне инфляции или уйти в рынок ценных бумаг
Все вирівнюється
Household debt rose to $14.3 trillion through the first three months of 2020.
Приватний борг американських домогосподарств 14 трильйонів
ПС в Україні теж була пушка що в українців під матрасом від 20 до 80 млрд дол
Так і з блек роком