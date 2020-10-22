RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,
індекси, емітенти та інше
/
Міжнародний фондовий ринок
/
Идеи для торговли
на рынках США

Идеи для торговли на рынках США
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
  #<1 ... 78798081
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 14 жов, 2020 18:01

  St/2 написав:Ukrainian

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said “We have a strong conviction that the average investor still is under-invested, and they’re going to have to be putting more and more money to work over the coming months and maybe even years.”

Зображення
16 трлн дол Карл!
Под отрицательную ставку Карл!!!

Судьба этих денег сгореть в огне инфляции или уйти в рынок ценных бумаг

Все вирівнюється
Household debt rose to $14.3 trillion through the first three months of 2020.
Приватний борг американських домогосподарств 14 трильйонів
ПС в Україні теж була пушка що в українців під матрасом від 20 до 80 млрд дол :lol:
Так і з блек роком
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.
"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 9157
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 22 раз.
Подякували: 640 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 14 жов, 2020 18:21

Re: Идеи для торговли на рынках США

Не думаю, что тут также как с Украиной в 2008. Но есть чувство, что нас заманивают куда-то не туда. Вернее, туда, но не в самое удачное время.
airmax78
 
Повідомлень: 36412
З нами з: 25.10.12
Подякував: 887 раз.
Подякували: 4342 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 14 жов, 2020 20:20

  St/2 написав:16 трлн дол Карл!
Под отрицательную ставку Карл!!!

Судьба этих денег сгореть в огне инфляции или уйти в рынок ценных бумаг


деньги под первые КУЕ давались в обмен на дохлые ипотечные облиги. как бы одной рукой печатаем, второй изымаем, потому и нормальной инфлюхи доллара и не было, не говоря уж о гипере. а под что в этот раз дают и кому?
главное оружие рашистов - ложь
trololo
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 4893
З нами з: 16.10.14
Подякував: 2137 раз.
Подякували: 1280 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 14 жов, 2020 21:36

trololo
В основном деньги ушли на монетизацию Минфину, через монентизацию долга.
На кор счету минфина полтора триллиона долга.
Выборы пройдут и начнут тратить.
St/2
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 10734
З нами з: 02.09.08
Подякував: 662 раз.
Подякували: 1563 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 22 жов, 2020 17:39

Ну, що реб"ята....?

В кого, які плани по проходженню перезиденських перегонів і майбутнього локдайну?

Я всі спекулятивні лонги закрив, Насдак/СП зашортив... :)
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2420
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 66 раз.
Подякували: 544 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 22 жов, 2020 22:01

  change_pm написав:В кого, які плани по проходженню перезиденських перегонів і майбутнього локдайну?

Я всі спекулятивні лонги закрив, Насдак/СП зашортив... :)

Позакрывал сегодня все авиалинии (особенно порадовал SAVE), MAR, BA, RTX, но уже есть ощущение что поспешил :roll:
Круизы (RCL, CCL) переоткрывались после падения неделю назад на уровне до 4% от месячного минимума - поэтому пока не трогаю.
Банки (BAC, WFC) - BAC закрыл, но чисто для фиксации прибыли и ротации на С или RKT.

Переоткрыл AAPL по 115 (до этого фиксировался по 124). Пытался переоткрыть MSFT по 212, но не получилось :(
Усреднил убытки по AMD до -4%.

В целом по портфелю за сегодня +~2.3%, а если б не фиксировался наверно было бы и все 3 :lol:

Планы под выборы - к концу след недели быть на 60-70% в кеше, никаких опционов, из акций только нефтянка (XOM, CVX, APA), недооцененный хайтек (CSCO, AMD) и вечные ценности (ACB) 8) .
candle645
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 19
З нами з: 25.01.20
Подякував: 13 раз.
Подякували: 5 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 78798081
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 0 гостей
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Ощадбанк (17613)
22.10.2020 22:49
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.