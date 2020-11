If current projections are correct, we will have a Democratic President and Republican Senate which is a positive catalyst for the equity markets. Wall Street is breathing a sigh of relief now that more regulation and progressive fiscal policies are seemingly off the table.



So far, Democrats have lost five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, for a total of 208 to the Republicans’ 190.



In the Senate, Republicans currently have 48 seats to the Democrats’ 46.



A divided government would make it less likely that some of the more progressive items from Biden’s agenda would pass, should he win the presidency.



That is good news for Wall Street, which was no fan of some of the tax policies, including tax hikes on the rich, increasing the corporate tax rate and increased regulation.



Investors were also concerned about antitrust action and major health care changes.



The prevailing view is that no matter who wins, there will be a forthcoming stimulus policy, which would juice the markets.



Stimulus without tax hikes has contributed to the “euphoric” response on Wall Street, said Ryan Giannotto, CFA, director of research at GraniteShares.



“It is the Wall Street equivalent of a free lunch : all the benefits of stimulus without a penny of the costs,” Giannotto told FOX Business. “Moreover, despite the social and political implications of a divided or contested government, Wall Street obeys a much simpler calculus".



Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that the Central Bank will continue to prop up the U.S. economy regardless of the outcome as well.



The Fed is purchasing a total of around $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities each month, and intends to keep interest rates near 0%.