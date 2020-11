The results are in: The stock market likes Joe Biden



New York (CNN Business)US stock futures advanced early Monday as investors reacted to Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election.



Dow (INDU)futures were last up 377 points, or about 1.3%. S&P 500 (SPX) futures were up around 1.5% and Nasdaq (COMP) futures were up 2%.



While the race for control of the Senate still hangs in the balance — there are likely Senate runoff elections in Georgia still to come — investors are also expecting Republicans to hold the chamber. Such an outcome would likely mean more modest policies on taxes and regulations.



Outside of the United States, markets will be looking for signs that a Biden administration will take a more diplomatic approach to international trade negotiations than President Donald Trump, according to Margaret Yang, strategist with DailyFX.



A "fresh chapter to US foreign policy ... is important to the world and of particular interest to the export-oriented economies namely China, Mexico, the [European Union] and Japan," Yang wrote in a note on Monday.



Looking ahead, investors will be bracing for the US president-elect's next moves. On Saturday, Biden announced during his victory speech his plans to assemble a coronavirus taskforce that will aid in helping curb the spread of the virus. Biden is set to announce the names of those on his task force on Monday, two sources with knowledge told CNN. The number of coronavirus cases has seen an upswing with more than 50 million cases of Covid-19 reported worldwide. A double-dip recession is looming in Europe, and there's a risk that fourth quarter US GDP will also turn negative.



And despite Biden's victory, investors still have concerns for how Trump will respond to the election loss in the weeks ahead.



"The one variable that cannot be accounted for is President Trump becoming even more erratic and destabilizing over the next ten weeks," said Brad Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. "There is no telling what he might try to do and no ability to predict how the markets might react in response."