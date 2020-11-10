В реальності все трохи по іншому U.S. sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations
There are now 61,964 people hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project
There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country’s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day.
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить. "Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Gastarbaiter написав:Да я ведь не против Зума как такового. По 50-100 дол. пусть живет (это и так уже с мегаоптимизмом относительно будущего). Но 500 и даже 300 - космос.
Мы ведь честные спекулянты - заработал сотку и спокойно здрискивай, не мучая себя мыслями о смысле настоящего и будущего.
Слава Богу, поутру явилась возможность, и я выскочил из Зума. Что сталось с акциями и корпорацией – не знаю. Да и какое дело мне до радостей и бедствий зумовских, мне, странствующему офицеру, да еще с подорожной по казенной надобности! (с)
The U.S. is heading for a “dark winter,” a “Covid Hell,” the “darkest days of the pandemic.” However you describe it, the next few months of the coronavirus pandemic will be unlike anything the nation has seen yet. Even as drug manufacturers make progress on a vaccine and treatments, epidemiologists, scientists and public health officials are warning that the United States has yet to see the most difficult days of the outbreak. Those are projected to come over the next three to four months.
Mass vaccination will take a significant amount of time and that means that the economic outlook for 2021 will continue to be bumpy for a long time until finally these sorts of benign effects of the vaccine will become fully available.
По суті фондовий ринок крах може цілком дозріти до осені наступного року
Goldman sees the S&P 500 rallying to 4,300 by end of 2021 on vaccine, divided government
zРадио написав: Не теперь, а на пару дней. Эйфория быстро закончится. Ну вакцина, ну так ее и ждали. Только логистика при -70 градусах по Цельсию плюс надцать месяцев на насыщение рынка. Не остановит эта новость аж никак рост эпидемии до весны - будут жесткие локдауны почти во всех Штатах. И рынки на это будут реагировать соответственно
Жидкий азот не годится? Или ниже 200К (кипящий азот 77К) тоже плохо?
Мир погибнет не от ядерной войны и болезней, а от соцсетей, форумов и блогеров. Не читаю нытиков и загонщиков в валюту: somilitark Moneta Trast yuri_m Амвросий goldfinger centurionus ruvex Qwerty ИгорьАлексеевич Lion+
Gastarbaiter написав: Рынок смотрит в будущее! Много раз это слышал от держателей Теслы и т.п. Почему рынок смотрит в будущее только когда речь идет об автопилоте? Почему виртуальные сверхдоходы Зума за 20 лет глобального локдауна, уже заложенные в цену акции, не нивелируются вакциной, которая будет где-то там через год?
Одно другому не мешает. Инновационные компании, как хорошо видно, способны расти даже в кризис, а их масштаб может вытягивать даже целые индексы. Тем не менее, рынок не может не реагировать на остановку экономик, коллапс медицинских систем и избыточную смертность. Поэтому в марте дампили даже Теслу с Амазоном
At the moment, our 2021 EPS estimates for Tesla are around $14.07 (full model:paywall). The Street’s at $4. If we’re right which way is the stock going?
Using a conservative PE of 55, that would give us a 12-month price target of around $744. I think if we're right on earnings the market could be ready to pay a higher PE. With current prices near $410 this gives us around 88% 12-month upside potential.
The EPS model is very conservative since it’s based on current trends. It does not include the additional revenue and expansion of margins from FSD. Once we have more visibility on it’s release, it could increase our EPS target significantly.
Also, I’m using a PE ratio of just 55. I use historical PEs, but Tesla doesn't have them. So I’m going with 55 to make sure that it’s the EPS/fundamentals and not just multiple expansion driving our opinion. If margins increase significantly I could change it to a 65 PE. But I’m not there yet. The market will probably want to pay much more though.
Conclusion
Despite the challenges that COVID-19 presented, Tesla has delivered amazing results.
Gross margins, our key metric for Tesla, were up big last quarter along with a Musk promise of a huge potential longer term. There are catalysts like the ramp up of Model Y, FSD deployment and ZEV credit expansion that can help drive the EPS potential which helps drive the stock higher.
Everything is lined up for us to be pumped about Tesla right now. Tesla should continue delivering great results and the fundamentals likely continue to drive the stock higher.
В Тойоти РЕ 8 У фольцваген 18 Обидві компанії ще й виплачують 3% дивідентів
Ukrainian написав: В Тойоти РЕ 8 У фольцваген 18 Обидві компанії ще й виплачують 3% дивідентів
Никто не мешает диверсифаить портфолио или просто спекульнуть на горячем инструменте.
Головне вчасно вийти з останнього вагону
The day-trading boom at present has similarities with the dot.com bubble in early 2000. Buffett said that investors are focusing “not on what an asset will produce but rather on what the next fellow will pay for it.”
Інвестиції не за типом що вони продукують а за типом скільки наступний чувак мені за них запропонує
