Додано: Сер 11 лис, 2020 19:05

88%

The market will probably want to pay much more though.

Tesla should continue delivering great results and the fundamentals likely continue to drive the stock higher.

At the moment, our 2021 EPS estimates for Tesla are around $14.07 (full model:paywall). The Street’s at $4. If we’re right which way is the stock going?Using a conservative PE of 55, that would give us a 12-month price target of aroundI think if we're right on earnings the market could be ready to pay a higher PE. With current prices near $410 this gives us around12-month upside potential.The EPS model is very conservative since it’s based on current trends. It does not include the additional revenue and expansion of margins from FSD. Once we have more visibility on it’s release, it could increase our EPS target significantly.Also, I’m using a PE ratio of just 55. I use historical PEs, but Tesla doesn't have them. So I’m going with 55 to make sure that it’s the EPS/fundamentals and not just multiple expansion driving our opinion. If margins increase significantly I could change it to a 65 PE. But I’m not there yet.Despite the challenges that COVID-19 presented, Tesla has deliveredGross margins, our key metric for Tesla, were up big last quarter along with a Musk promise of a huge potential longer term. There are catalysts like the ramp up of Model Y, FSD deployment and ZEV credit expansion that can help drive the EPS potential which helps drive the stock higher.Everything is lined up for us to be pumped about Tesla right now.