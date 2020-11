Додано: Пон 16 лис, 2020 17:02

Monday: Japan GDP; China retail sales and industrial production; JD.com (JD), Casper Sleep (CSPR), Tyson Foods (TSN), Baidu (BIDU) and SmileDirectClub (SDC) earnings



Tuesday: US retail sales and industrial production; Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS) and Walmart (WMT) earnings



Wednesday: US building permits and housing starts; Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), TJX (TJX), L Brands (LB) and Nvidia (NVDA) earnings



Thursday: EU leaders call; US initial unemployment claims and existing home sales; Campbell Soup (CPB), Macy's (M) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) earnings



Friday: G20 finance ministers meeting; Foot Locker (FL) earnings