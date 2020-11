Додано: Нед 22 лис, 2020 01:38

Бабла немає на гулянку пропонують ввести ПДВThe U.S. faces a large long-term imbalance between projected federal tax revenue and federal spending, which has widened during the coronavirus pandemic. Alan Viard of the American Enterprise Institute posits that a value-added tax is a viable path to reducing the imbalance.Addressing the fiscal gap will require difficult policy measures, including increases in tax revenue. To narrow the fiscal imbalance, we should follow the lead of 160 other countries by adopting a value-added tax (VAT), a consumption tax that is economically similar to a retail sales tax.The federal debt now stands at 98% of annual GDP, a ratio previously reached only during World War II. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to a staggering 195% in 2050 under current law, as health care and Social Security spending grow more rapidly than tax revenue. CBO warns that the debt buildup will slow long-run economic growth by crowding out investment, reduce Congress’s and the president’s flexibility to respond to unexpected events, and increase the risk of a crisis in which investors lose confidence in the U.S. government.Adopting a VAT would significantly curb the debt buildup. To be sure, the VAT may seem unappealing at first glance, because it increases taxes on the middle class. However, the need for the VAT becomes clear when the limitations of the leading alternatives—tax increases on high-income households and entitlement benefit cuts—are recognized.The deficit is more than a 110% increase from September's gap of $125 billion. It is also more than twice the $134.5 shortfall recorded in October 2019 and is a new all-time record for the month. The previous record of $176 billion was set in October 2009, at the height of the Great Recession.Government outlays last month rose to $522 billion, while revenue fell to $238 billion, largely because of a decline in tax receipts.October was the first month of the new fiscal year. The yearly deficit in 2020 hit a record $3.1 trillion. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that fiscal 2021's budget shortfall will exceed that mark.The drop in tax revenue has led to a total shortfall expected in the hundreds of billions of dollars—greater than 2019’s K-12 education budget for every state combined, or more than twice the amount spent that year on state roads and other transportation infrastructureПС можна звісно Мінфіну випустити ще облігацій які потім ФЕД купить за свіжо емітовані купюри, але це ж не вихід для найбільшої економіки світу всі проблеми вирішувати через друкарський станок.