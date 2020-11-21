RSS
Идеи для торговли
на рынках США

Идеи для торговли на рынках США
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 22 лис, 2020 03:44

Re: Идеи для торговли на рынках США

  Libo написав:Кроме того, довольно скоро будет принят двухтриллионный релиф билл. Кроме того, планы Байдена выделить 3 триллиона на инфраструктуру и зеленую энергетику.

The U.S. government's total revenue is estimated to be $3.863 trillion for FY 2021.
Income taxes will contribute $1.932 trillion. Another $1.373 trillion will come from payroll taxes. This includes $1.011 trillion for Social Security, $308 billion for Medicare, and $43 billion for unemployment insurance. Corporate taxes will add another $284 billion. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act cut taxes for corporations much more than it did for individuals. In 2015, corporations paid 11%, and income taxpayers paid 47%.

Загальні податкові збори до федерального бюджету 3.8 трильйони
А тут уже 5 трильйонів тратити зібрались :lol:
Станок друкарський витримає?
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.
"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
