Додано: Нед 22 лис, 2020 03:44

Libo написав: Кроме того, довольно скоро будет принят двухтриллионный релиф билл. Кроме того, планы Байдена выделить 3 триллиона на инфраструктуру и зеленую энергетику. Кроме того, довольно скоро будет принят двухтриллионный релиф билл. Кроме того, планы Байдена выделить 3 триллиона на инфраструктуру и зеленую энергетику.

The U.S. government's total revenue is estimated to be $3.863 trillion for FY 2021.Income taxes will contribute $1.932 trillion. Another $1.373 trillion will come from payroll taxes. This includes $1.011 trillion for Social Security, $308 billion for Medicare, and $43 billion for unemployment insurance. Corporate taxes will add another $284 billion. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act cut taxes for corporations much more than it did for individuals. In 2015, corporations paid 11%, and income taxpayers paid 47%.Загальні податкові збори до федерального бюджету 3.8 трильйониА тут уже 5 трильйонів тратити зібралисьСтанок друкарський витримає?