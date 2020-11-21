Libo написав:Кроме того, довольно скоро будет принят двухтриллионный релиф билл. Кроме того, планы Байдена выделить 3 триллиона на инфраструктуру и зеленую энергетику.
The U.S. government's total revenue is estimated to be $3.863 trillion for FY 2021. Income taxes will contribute $1.932 trillion. Another $1.373 trillion will come from payroll taxes. This includes $1.011 trillion for Social Security, $308 billion for Medicare, and $43 billion for unemployment insurance. Corporate taxes will add another $284 billion. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act cut taxes for corporations much more than it did for individuals. In 2015, corporations paid 11%, and income taxpayers paid 47%.
Загальні податкові збори до федерального бюджету 3.8 трильйони А тут уже 5 трильйонів тратити зібрались Станок друкарський витримає?
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить. "Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить. "Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Oil will be $90 in the first quarter of 2015 Prediction: Goldman had originally forecast West Texas Intermediate crude prices to reach $90 a barrel for the first quarter of 2015, but it made headlines when it cut its price target in late October for the beginning of this year.
Reality: It's now three weeks into 2015, and oil remains below $50, befuddling nearly every analyst on Wall Street.
Ціну жижі вони теж коли вангували
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить. "Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Ukrainian написав:Oil will be $90 in the first quarter of 2015 Prediction: Goldman had originally forecast West Texas Intermediate crude prices to reach $90 a barrel for the first quarter of 2015, but it made headlines when it cut its price target in late October for the beginning of this year.
Reality: It's now three weeks into 2015, and oil remains below $50, befuddling nearly every analyst on Wall Street.
Ціну жижі вони теж коли вангували
На фондовом рынке зачастую надо работать с точностью до наёброт этим предсказаниям, особенно массовым и формирующим тренды. Многие десятки миллионов богатеньких буратин, можно попотрошить, подучить, потренировать ... Козьма Прутков говорил, не верь глазам своим. И ты своим не верь, что они глупые читают.
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says software issues in Boeing’s 737 MAX plane that crashed twice and was grounded for the longest period in aviation history have "easily been addressed."
In an “Axios on HBO” interview airing on Monday, Kelly defended the highly scrutinized Boeing plane, which the Federal Aviation Administration says will be allowed to fly again after certain modifications are made.
We believe, based on very sound facts and judgment, that it is a very safe airplane," Kelly said.
Southwest Airlines, which relied more heavily on the 737 Max than rival U.S. carriers, stands to benefit significantly from Boeing's return to the sky, according to the Swiss bank UBS.
While the decision is a huge win for Boeing itself, the Chicago-based company also draws revenue from sales of larger commercial jetliners and its military-contracting businesses.
Southwest does not plan to schedule 737 MAX flights until the second quarter of 2021.
Libo написав:software issues in Boeing’s 737 MAX plane that crashed twice and was grounded for the longest period in aviation history have "easily been addressed."
А шо хтось чекав іншої відповіді Вакцини/ліки супер дупер ефективні, літаки самі самі безпечні, їжа сама сама корисна і тд в таком ж дусі Капіталізм це така штука шо коли мова йде про прибуток вони будуть брехати з кристально чистим поглядам і дитячими очима. Ти їх ше не розкусив?
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить. "Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".