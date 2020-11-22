Голдмани красавчики і нострадамуси
Розказувати в 2008 що індекс виросте до 1690 коли він насправді впав до 900
Cohen: Crisis? What Crisis? Face it, almost everybody on Wall Street missed the financial crisis. But you would be hard-pressed to find a major analyst at a major Wall Street shop caught more unaware than Abby Joseph Cohen, the Goldman Sachs chief strategist who still had her rally cap on well into 2008 as the market imploded. Cohen set an uberbullish 1,675 price target for the S&P 500 for that fateful year, not foreseeing that the world was crumbling before her eyes. The stock market index would close at 903.25, a 37 percent drop and 46 percent below Cohen’s target.