Додано: Пон 23 лис, 2020 20:04

ЗЫКстати, Боинг уже совсем скоро за $300.Бери пока дешево.In addition to the final clearance from the FAA, a go-ahead from the EASA would be a milestone in the process of the 737 MAX returning to service. It is essential to allow the aircraft to hit the international runways. The EASA has demanded Boeing to adhere to additional safety measures for the 737 MAX to control and avoid such mishaps owing to technical problems.A clearance from the EASA will also help the company to deliver the planes in regions that have its prime customers and unlock close to $12 billion in cash that was blocked in hundreds of 737 Max airplanes which were built during the worldwide grounding. Patrick Ky, head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, commented:"We've started preparing measures that will allow its return to service. After having looked at the plane all around, including with test flights, we can say that the plane is safe."