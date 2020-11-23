The 8 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Xpeng Inc have a median target of 308.28, with a high estimate of 381.72 and a low estimate of 150.60. The median estimate represents a +317.89% increase from the last price of 73.77.
Хто бажає заробити 300% за рік на китайській теслі
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить. "Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Ukrainian написав:While Tesla has $5.8 billion in cash currently, with the number likely to grow to $7 billion by the end of 2020, the cash burn and debt payments due over 2021 and 2022 could cause the company to run low on cash by 2023. This could be an issue, as about $3.6 billion in debt payments come due over 2024 and 2025.