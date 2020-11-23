RSS
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
  #<1 ... 125126127128
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 23 лис, 2020 23:21

The 8 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Xpeng Inc have a median target of 308.28, with a high estimate of 381.72 and a low estimate of 150.60. The median estimate represents a +317.89% increase from the last price of 73.77.

https://money.cnn.com/quote/forecast/fo ... of%2055.43

Хто бажає заробити 300% за рік на китайській теслі
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.
"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 9291
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 24 раз.
Подякували: 643 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 лис, 2020 01:00

  Ukrainian написав:While Tesla has $5.8 billion in cash currently, with the number likely to grow to $7 billion by the end of 2020, the cash burn and debt payments due over 2021 and 2022 could cause the company to run low on cash by 2023. This could be an issue, as about $3.6 billion in debt payments come due over 2024 and 2025.

Нарисуют еще акций - верующие раскупят.
Gastarbaiter
 
Повідомлень: 1780
З нами з: 26.02.18
Подякував: 522 раз.
Подякували: 299 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 лис, 2020 08:36

  Ukrainian написав:
  Libo написав:
  Ukrainian написав: Я в казино не граю і тобі не раджу.


Для меня это именины денег в моем кармане. :oops:

Ти ж розуміє шо щоб в когось в кишені приросло потрібно шоб у іншого в кишені зменшилось
Сьогодні ти, а завтра тебе. Капіталізм він такий

Хрущевки с годами дорожают, не потому что становятся лучше, а потому что фантиков становится больше.
St/2
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 10754
З нами з: 02.09.08
Подякував: 663 раз.
Подякували: 1573 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 лис, 2020 10:34

  Ukrainian написав:
  greenozon написав:Найрозумніший інвестор століття вийшов із боїнгів - шмоїнгів, бо їм кришка :mrgreen:

Подивимось в грудні коли багато інвесторів шпекулянтів будуть закривати позиції фіксувати прибутки чи збитки кінця податкового року. Тоді і побачимо де ріст був справжній а де фуфло


Все будет зависеть от настроений в тот момент. Ожидается, что с рынка перед новым годом уйдет порядка $300 млрд. при его капитализации $94 трлн.
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 8906
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 360 раз.
Подякували: 4102 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
