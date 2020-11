Додано: Вів 24 лис, 2020 19:10

Dow Crosses 30,000 as Stocks Stage a V-Shaped Rebound

-- Barrons.com11:32 AM ET 11/24/20 | Dow JonesBy Jacob SonenshineThat didn't take long. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,002 eight months after tanking to around 20,000 as the pandemic hit, sending the global economy into a deep recession.The index hit the then-record-high level of 29,551 on Feb. 12, after having fallen below 20,000 on March 23, when stocks around the world hit bottom during the 2020 bear market. The Federal Reserve said it would provide unlimited stimulus and the Dow rose 11.2% to 20,704 the next day and hasn't looked back since.At 30,000, the Dow had risen 44% from its March 24 level and 61% from the March 23 low. That is better than a V-shaped recovery -- a rapid rebound from a plunge -- given that the index's pre-pandemic high, reached on Feb. 12, was a touch below 30,000.Many market watchers scratched their heads at the astounding performance of stocks as the virus spread and the economy staggered in April and May. Investors, though, were betting on a V-shaped economic rebound, which they have almost gotten. Gross domestic product is now running at annualized levels that are about 95% of previous level.The S&P 500, which most agree is a better proxy for the health of the economy than the Dow, has also risen about 61% since March 23. The gain has been led by big tech stocks, whose earnings weren't hit as severely from the Covid-19 recession. They have rebounded rapidly on the strength of stay-at-home services and as longer-term trends like the shift to digital advertising and cloud services gained speed.