Despite soaring numbers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he would not be ordering any further lockdowns, causing friction with local officials who are looking for more authority to order restrictions, The Texas Tribune reported.

"We are not going to have any more lockdowns in the state of Texas," Abbott said in a radio interview. "Our focal point is gonna be working to heal those who have COVID, get them out of hospitals quickly, make sure they get back to their normal lives."