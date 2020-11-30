Додано: Вів 01 гру, 2020 01:17

The Eurozone's recovery is threatened by the "large ongoing second wave" of the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed in its regular staff concluding statement published on Monday.



The IMF supports the idea of maintaining the financial aid measures in the Eurozone until the recovery is well underway, and warns about the negative side-effects of a slower recovery due to a potential inability to deal with the pandemic's economic aspects. The IMF noted additional support may be needed if the outlook keeps deteriorating.



