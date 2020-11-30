Сделал пару шортов в течении сессии, зашортил на закрытии (правда застремался входить на всю каклету). Рост клиентской базы уже выдыхается, результаты на 100-150 баксов за бумагу максимум.
А я в конце дня сделал еще одну позицию по $567. Жадность наша национальная черта и двигатель капитализма и прогресса. Тут разговорчики в строю, что адреналин продолжится до середины января... Время собирать бабло.
Tesla: S&P 500 Forcing Big Money Bears To Start Buying, So Much Fun
You know we've been bulls for a while in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The inclusion announcement into the S&P 500 wasn't a shocker, but now that it's finally here there's some math to understand how big this Tesla stock buying spree is and how long it can last. I think the buying spree has a chance to last until... (drum roll)mid-January. https://seekingalpha.com/article/439191 ... g-much-fun
The Eurozone's recovery is threatened by the "large ongoing second wave" of the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed in its regular staff concluding statement published on Monday.
The IMF supports the idea of maintaining the financial aid measures in the Eurozone until the recovery is well underway, and warns about the negative side-effects of a slower recovery due to a potential inability to deal with the pandemic's economic aspects. The IMF noted additional support may be needed if the outlook keeps deteriorating.
After the initial buying into the Dec. 21 inclusion, the stock may pull back, if history is any guide, according to Black. The shares may fall about 10% to 20%, a pattern that would be consistent with what happened to Facebook after its entry into the S&P 500 seven years ago. Earlier this month, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the move could result in $8 billion of demand from active U.S. large-cap mutual funds. That would represent about 1.5% of Tesla’s current market value. Big question is how many shares of Tesla will actually be needed by money managers,” Black said. The investor estimates managers overseeing index-tracking funds of about $5 trillion will require 120 million shares to match up the company’s expected 1.4% index weighting. Tesla currently has about 948 million shares outstanding and a free float of about 758 million.
Black is bullish on Tesla and has a $720 price target on the stock over six to 12 months. That would represent a 23% rise from Friday’s close.
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить. "Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Zoom (ZM) reported its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings after the closing bell on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations in another blowout quarter for the video chat software provider, with revenue jumping 367% year-over-year.
Revenue: $777.2 million versus $693.4 million expected.
Earnings per share: $0.99 versus $0.75 expected.
For Q4 the company is predicting revenue of between $806 million and $811 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between $0.77 and $0.79.
The company’s stock was down more than 4.5% after the announcement.
At the start of the year, Zoom’s stock price sat at $71.90. But with the wild growth the company has seen amid the pandemic, the stock ended Monday at $478.36.
Pre-market $452.00-$26.36 (-5.51%)
Вы удивлены, что желающие держать бумагу с P/E 200 начали заканчиваться? Это ж не Тесла, на Альфа Центавра наверняка уже свои приложения для звонков есть.