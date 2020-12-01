Додано: Вів 01 гру, 2020 02:25

Tesla’s S&P Debut Will Come All at Once, Rippling Across Markets

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles ... -on-dec-21

After the initial buying into the Dec. 21 inclusion, the stock may pull back, if history is any guide, according to Black. The shares may fall about 10% to 20%, a pattern that would be consistent with what happened to Facebook after its entry into the S&P 500 seven years ago.Earlier this month, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the move could result in $8 billion of demand from active U.S. large-cap mutual funds. That would represent about 1.5% of Tesla’s current market value.Big question is how many shares of Tesla will actually be needed by money managers,” Black said. The investor estimates managers overseeing index-tracking funds of about $5 trillion will require 120 million shares to match up the company’s expected 1.4% index weighting. Tesla currently has about 948 million shares outstanding and a free float of about 758 million.Black is bullish on Tesla and has a $720 price target on the stock over six to 12 months. That would represent a 23% rise from Friday’s close.