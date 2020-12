Додано: Сер 02 гру, 2020 21:17

Боинг оторвался вместе с будкой.DALLAS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's 737 MAX staged its first post-grounding flight with media on board on Wednesday, as carriers seek to demonstrate to passengers that the redesigned jet is safe after a 20-month safety ban.In another display of confidence, European budget airline Ryanair was set to place a hefty order for up to 75 additional 737 MAX jets, industry sources said.