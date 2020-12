Додано: Чет 03 гру, 2020 20:13

Jim Chanos cuts 'painful' Tesla short

We're living in a "golden age of fraud,"

"It’s been painful, clearly," says Jim Chanos, telling Bloomberg he's trimmed the size of his short bet on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Previously, he had the maximum short position allowed at his fund, 5% of capital."It’s whatever people want to believe Elon Musk is touting," says Chanos, noting the company's five straight quarters of profit are thanks to sales of regulatory credits, not automobiles. Chanos says he's never met or spoken with Elon Musk, but were the two to cross paths, he'd tell Musk, "Job well done so far."Turning more broadly to markets: "Right now, people are doing really dumb things with their money. It can go on for a while, and you can lose lots of poker hands to people that are doing dumb things with their money."he continues.Вывод: