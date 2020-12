Додано: П'ят 04 гру, 2020 13:49

Investors have recently rushed into industrial stocks, sending valuations soaring. It could be just the time to buy.Investors are gaining confidence in the continuing economic recovery, even as the pace of recovery is expected to cool off in the next few months. The expectations of fiscal stimulus should tie over cash-starved small businesses and low-confidence consumers until vaccines are distributed. Many expect billions of doses of vaccines distributed by the end of 2021, allowing for aggressive reopenings and for companies to invest—tailwinds for industrial stocks that investors are pricing in.