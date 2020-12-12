Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. joined the rush for fundraising among new-energy vehicle manufacturers, capitalizing on a 11-fold increase in its share price this year to boost its coffers.



The manufacturer is selling 60 million American depositary shares in a follow-on offering, and has the option to sell another nine million, according to a statement. Based on its latest share price of $45.22, the carmaker could raise as much as $2.7 billion, excluding a greenshoe option. The stock fell 6.3% in premarket trading Friday.



Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. On Wednesday, Chinese rival Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion in an upsized share sale. A week earlier, Li Auto Inc. sold $1.36 billion of new stock, while industry leader Tesla Inc. is raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.