Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. joined the rush for fundraising among new-energy vehicle manufacturers, capitalizing on a 11-fold increase in its share price this year to boost its coffers.
The manufacturer is selling 60 million American depositary shares in a follow-on offering, and has the option to sell another nine million, according to a statement. Based on its latest share price of $45.22, the carmaker could raise as much as $2.7 billion, excluding a greenshoe option. The stock fell 6.3% in premarket trading Friday.
Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. On Wednesday, Chinese rival Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion in an upsized share sale. A week earlier, Li Auto Inc. sold $1.36 billion of new stock, while industry leader Tesla Inc. is raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.
Банки друкують гроші. Компанії друкують акції.
Также, добавил в портфель: Lufax Holding (LU) - ведущая технологическая платформа для оказания персональных финансовых услуг в Китае. McAfee Corp (MCFE) - компания, занимающаяся кибербезопасностью.
Почему Вы верите в Нио?
Спрос на электромобили в Китае растет. Nio сосредоточены на своем внутреннем рынке и сейчас опережают своих конкурентов Li Auto и Xpeng (которых, правда, я тоже успел уже купить и продать с небольшой прибылью ).
Давайте посмотрим на продажи в Китае в ноябре: 1. Hong Guang Mini EV - 36070 единиц 2. Tesla Model 3 - 21604 3. Nio - 5291 4. Li Auto - 4646 5. Xpeng - 4224
Hong Guang - это электрокар компании General Motors, который был запущен в июле под брендом компании Wuling. Но это бюджетная версия. А вот Tesla и Nio как-раз поборются за премиум покупателя.
График роста китайских компаний
Как видим, конкуренты Теслы на китайском рынке, тоже, существенно растут и в следующем году ждем интересную борьбу.
Финансовые показатели Nio стабильно растут. Компания сейчас больше напоминает развитие Теслы где-то в 2017 году.
Ну и лично для меня Nio в этом году самая прибыльная акция - я уже 4-й раз добавляю её в свой портфель на просадках.
The current IPO craze is starting to look a lot like 1999 Shares in Chinese toymaker Pop Mart International Ltd. jumped as much as 112 per cent in their debut Friday, after home-rental platform Airbnb Inc. closed 113 per cent above its IPO price in New York. JD Health International Inc. surged 56 per cent in its debut Tuesday while DoorDash Inc. soared 86 per cent in on Wednesday. However, we’d also note that experience tells us that froth in the IPO market tends to be a ‘leading indicator’ for an important top -- not an ‘immediate indicator’ of a top. In other words, yesterday’s action in the IPO market probably tells us that we’ll see a meaningful correction at some point over the next six to nine months, not necessarily over the next few days/weeks.” https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/the-current ... -1.1534990
Dec-01-20 Upgrade Goldman Sell → Neutral $7.70 → $59 Апгрейд больше чем на 600% , убыток в этом году и следующем.
Rostok Интересно будет с понедельника, индексным фондам надо продать 1% активов, чтобы освободить место под теслу. Выбросили 1 компанию с минимальным вестом. Один SPY продаст акций на 4 млрд дол широким фронтом.
А еще ММ должен придумать что делать с хеджем от колов, которых набрали невменяемые Робенгудовцы.