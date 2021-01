Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 01:18

Ballot counting will begin at 19:00 local time on Tuesday,

A Democrat has not won in a Senate race in Georgia for decades so it will be an uphill struggle for them.The Republican candidates also won more votes in both races when it was a larger field in November.But Mr Biden narrowly won there in the presidential contest by tapping into an effective get-out-to-vote campaign among African Americans.Voting began weeks ago and early indications suggest a high turnout, possibly a record for a run-off in the state.once polls close, though there could be a wait for results.Polling shows a very tight contest in both races even with less than a day left, though many are looking at polls with scepticism, as they missed the mark during the presidential election.The state is around 52% non-Latino white and 32% black, according to 2019 census data.Black residents made up nearly half of the 1.9 million increase in Georgia's voting population since 2000, according to the Pew Research Center. In 2019, 2.5 million black voters made up a third of the total Georgia electorate.The Biden-Harris win in the state was the first time in 30 years Georgia went to a Democratic presidential candidate.This election-eve, President Donald Trump will hold a rally to support the two Republicans. Mr Perdue, however, will only be participating virtually after coming into contact with a Covid-positive individual. He and his wife have tested negative, but have remained in quarantine.President-elect Joe Biden will campaign on behalf of the two Democrats on 4 January as well, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris travelling to the state a day earlier.