#<1 ... 167168169170 Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 09:59 zРадио написав:

Не встречал такого заявления. И не нахожу по поиску. У вас ссылка под рукой? Спасибо! Не встречал такого заявления. И не нахожу по поиску. У вас ссылка под рукой? Спасибо!



Сентябрьские протоколы, перевод Егора Сусина

Одновременно ФРС указывает на крайне высокую неопределенность и непредсказуемость экономической ситуации в связи с COVID-19. Прогнозы по безработице понижены, в 2023 году ФРС ожидает ее близкой к долгосрочной цели (4.0%), также прогнозируется возврат к цели и инфляции. Но, т.к. стратегия пересмотрена и таргетируется средняя инфляция – то ФРС не планирует повышать ставку и до 2024 года и оставит ее на нулевом уровне. Комментарии ФРС предполагают повышение ставки лишь тогда, когда инфляция будет некоторое время превышать 2%. Показатель безработицы – это не единственная цель по занятости, будет учитываться коэффициент участия в рабочей силе (не прошло и пяти лет), зарплаты и прочее. Из высказываний ФРС - они вряд ли повысят ставку ранее, чем через 4-5 лет. Регулятор продолжит покупать облигации на $120 млрд и более (если потребуется) ежемесячно, чтобы «способствовать созданию благоприятных финансовых условий».

Ключевое изменение, ФРС начинает следить и за безработицей и за инфляцией.

Но вместо краткосрочной инфляции, условно годовой, они переключают внимание на среднесрочную - за 10 лет.

Чтобы средняя за 10 лет стала 3% и ФРС тормознул со стимулами. Нужно либо один год 6%, либо четыре года по 4%.

Опять же не забываем, что в инфляцию не входит нефть, зерно и золото. В корзине, продукты и услуги с высокой добавленной стоимостью. А в условиях стагнации доходов населения, будут падать валовые продажи, потому бизнес будет гнаться не за маржой, а за долей рынка. Логика понятна, если конкурент закроется, и мы будем продавать его клиентам пусть в 0, то когда позитивная динамика вернется, выжившие получат лояльных клиентов, а новичкам придется начинать все с нуля.

Потому скорее всего ближайшие год или два мы будем наблюдать картину, когда батон будет дешеветь на дорожающем сырье.





zРадио написав: St/2 написав: За 25 лет ФРС 3 раза была в стадии роста ставок, и все 3 раза рынки росли.

Все три Карл!!!

За 25 лет ФРС 3 раза была в стадии роста ставок, и все 3 раза рынки росли.Все три Карл!!!





Ненулевые ставки <1% рынок акций держит, >=1% - нет.



PS: для долгосрочных инвесторов в рынке то, что я написал - пофиг. Но для новеньких важна точка входа - ошибка с ней может стоить пары лет убытков. Мне показалось, спор именно об этом. А старожилам рынка нет сейчас смысла выходить в деньги - с этим согласен Ненулевые ставки <1% рынок акций держит, >=1% - нет.PS: для долгосрочных инвесторов в рынке то, что я написал - пофиг. Но для новеньких важна точка входа - ошибка с ней может стоить пары лет убытков. Мне показалось, спор именно об этом. А старожилам рынка нет сейчас смысла выходить в деньги - с этим согласен

Карл, ну Карл!!! Зачем летать в своих фантазиях, посмотри на бренную землю



Смотрим последний период роста ставок.

Первое повышение состоялось в конце 2016 года (хотя я принципиально не согласен, нужно считать с момента уменьшения QE3 в 2015, ну да ладно, для простоты подойдем формально). SPX был 2100. И за 2 года рынок вырос до 2900. Это +40% за два года на ежеквартальном поднятии ставки ставки со стороны ФРС.

Вторым графиком я добавил индекс Бразилии, можно заменить на любой адекватный рынок ЕМ, даже РФ. Так вот Бразилия выросла с 5000 до 10000. Это +100% за 2 года на росте ставок!!!

В предыдущем цикле Бразильцы выросли с 2000 до 5000 за 4 года повышения ставок.

Еще более ранний цикл повышения конца 90х, рост с 500 до 2000. +300%

Оно и понятно, индексы не есть вся экономика. Эплу или Амазону не нужны деньги, да и газпром или чайна петролиум не нуждаются в кредитах в период роста цен на сырье. В SPX ТОП6 компаний это четверть индекса, в странах ЕМ больше половины.



Общие выводы.

1. ФРС не будет спешить с ростом ставок, так как поднять занятость тяжело, а средняя инфляция меняется очень медленно.

2. Рост ставок не есть конец роста рынка, скорее средина. Период когда сильные становятся все сильнее. Сентябрьские протоколы, перевод Егора СусинаКлючевое изменение, ФРС начинает следить и за безработицей и за инфляцией.Но вместо краткосрочной инфляции, условно годовой, они переключают внимание на среднесрочную - за 10 лет.Чтобы средняя за 10 лет стала 3% и ФРС тормознул со стимулами. Нужно либо один год 6%, либо четыре года по 4%.Опять же не забываем, что в инфляцию не входит нефть, зерно и золото. В корзине, продукты и услуги с высокой добавленной стоимостью. А в условиях стагнации доходов населения, будут падать валовые продажи, потому бизнес будет гнаться не за маржой, а за долей рынка. Логика понятна, если конкурент закроется, и мы будем продавать его клиентам пусть в 0, то когда позитивная динамика вернется, выжившие получат лояльных клиентов, а новичкам придется начинать все с нуля.Потому скорее всего ближайшие год или два мы будем наблюдать картину, когда батон будет дешеветь на дорожающем сырье.Карл, ну Карл!!! Зачем летать в своих фантазиях, посмотри на бренную землюСмотрим последний период роста ставок.Первое повышение состоялось в конце 2016 года (хотя я принципиально не согласен, нужно считать с момента уменьшения QE3 в 2015, ну да ладно, для простоты подойдем формально). SPX был 2100. И за 2 года рынок вырос до 2900. Это +40% за два года на ежеквартальном поднятии ставки ставки со стороны ФРС.Вторым графиком я добавил индекс Бразилии, можно заменить на любой адекватный рынок ЕМ, даже РФ. Так вот Бразилия выросла с 5000 до 10000. Это +100% за 2 года на росте ставок!!!В предыдущем цикле Бразильцы выросли с 2000 до 5000 за 4 года повышения ставок.Еще более ранний цикл повышения конца 90х, рост с 500 до 2000. +300%Оно и понятно, индексы не есть вся экономика. Эплу или Амазону не нужны деньги, да и газпром или чайна петролиум не нуждаются в кредитах в период роста цен на сырье. В SPX ТОП6 компаний это четверть индекса, в странах ЕМ больше половины.Общие выводы.1. ФРС не будет спешить с ростом ставок, так как поднять занятость тяжело, а средняя инфляция меняется очень медленно.2. Рост ставок не есть конец роста рынка, скорее средина. Период когда сильные становятся все сильнее. St/2

Повідомлень: 10816 З нами з: 02.09.08 Подякував: 666 раз. Подякували: 1584 раз. Профіль Вебсайт ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 10:11 Ukrainian написав:

Поки що заборону на примусове виселення перенесли на місяць, але це без конечно тривати не буде, капіталізм як не як.

Currently as we all know there’s a huge rental paying problem about 17 million Americans are behind as of 12/14/2020 and 5.7 million of those are likely to be evicted in the next 2 months. (This doesn’t consider commercial).



І на додачу

Пишуть що британські науковці занепокоєні що вакцина може виявитись неєфективною проти нового варіанту ковіду з Африки В штатах інша проблемка нависає масово не платять рентПоки що заборону на примусове виселення перенесли на місяць, але це без конечно тривати не буде, капіталізм як не як.Currently as we all know there’s a huge rental paying problem about 17 million Americans are behind as of 12/14/2020 and 5.7 million of those are likely to be evicted in the next 2 months. (This doesn’t consider commercial).І на додачуПишуть що британські науковці занепокоєні що вакцина може виявитись неєфективною проти нового варіанту ковіду з Африки

Писав це десь місяць тому, як пошли масовано вкидувати британський вірус...

change_pm написав: change_pm написав: Так-с, останні новини показують, шо початок вакцинації розпочато і десь до кінця 21 року повинно бути вакциновано (прогнозно) 50-70% людства.



Наразі маємо появу новин про нову, більш швидку мутацію короновірусу. Назвемо її чи її більш продвинуту версію (яка таки може розвинутись) Ковід-20.



Наслідки нової версії вірусу - нові локдауни в ЮК. Далі, імхо, підуть і інші країни.

Хоча, локдауни вже є - Німечина, Австрія, Польща. Ніхто поки про нову версію не пише, але імхо вона вже там є ...



Прогноз:

- імхо версія Ковід-20 буде незважаючи на вакцинацію. Версія-20 скоріш за все буде розвиватись парельно існуючий, і можливо на вакцинованих може проявити себе найбільш сильно - наприклад, вбиваючи провакцинованого швидше і без варіантів.



Вважаю варіант Ковід-20 + вакцина найбільш вірогіднішим чорним лебедем 21 року.



В випадку його реалізації буде ВП (великий п..ц) - набагато більший, ніж в 20 році ковід-19.



ВП розписувати поки не маю можливості, уяви не вистарчає )))



Долучайтесь панове... Так-с, останні новини показують, шо початок вакцинації розпочато і десь до кінця 21 року повинно бути вакциновано (прогнозно) 50-70% людства.Наразі маємо появу новин про нову, більш швидку мутацію короновірусу. Назвемо її чи її більш продвинуту версію (яка таки може розвинутись) Ковід-20.Наслідки нової версії вірусу - нові локдауни в ЮК. Далі, імхо, підуть і інші країни.Хоча, локдауни вже є - Німечина, Австрія, Польща. Ніхто поки про нову версію не пише, але імхо вона вже там є ...В випадку його реалізації буде ВП (великий п..ц) - набагато більший, ніж в 20 році ковід-19.ВП розписувати поки не маю можливості, уяви не вистарчає )))Долучайтесь панове...

Ось така інфа з телеги по цій мутації...

Мутационные изменения вируса 2019-nCoV М3 (G3) включает в себя уже фиксировавшуюся ранее мутацию D614G (51 цепочка изменений) и мутацию трансдукции мембранного гликопротеина QHD43419 (29 цепочек изменений) в части присоединения DBSOURCE MN908947.3.

Более вирулентен + 30%, более быстрое проникновение в организм, вызывает более тяжело протекающий острый респираторный синдром. Почти 100% вероятность развития пневмонии.

Ну, скажу так - нє фонтан (



Повідомлень: 2780 З нами з: 03.02.16 Подякував: 72 раз. Подякували: 600 раз. Профіль 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 12:23 Bullish! )))

BIDEN'S FINAL PITCH TO GEORGIA: 'VOTE BLUE AND $2000 CHECKS WILL GO OUT IMMEDIATELY'

Підкуп виборців? )))) Та невже, не може такого бути )))) Підкуп виборців? )))) Та невже, не може такого бути )))) change_pm Повідомлень: 2780 З нами з: 03.02.16 Подякував: 72 раз. Подякували: 600 раз. Профіль 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 18:43 change_pm написав: BIDEN'S FINAL PITCH TO GEORGIA: 'VOTE BLUE AND $2000 CHECKS WILL GO OUT IMMEDIATELY'

Підкуп виборців? )))) Та невже, не може такого бути )))) Підкуп виборців? )))) Та невже, не може такого бути ))))



Не підкуп, а элемент экономической программы.

Держим кулачки за республику, а то завтра без штанов останемся.



ЗЫ Как торговля, ребята, в новом году? Праздник, который всегда с тобой?

За ужином по стопке и постучали по дереву.



Повідомлень: 9159 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 365 раз. Подякували: 4148 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 19:12 Libo написав:

Повідомлень: 9159 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 365 раз. Подякували: 4148 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 19:12 Libo написав: ЗЫ Как торговля, ребята, в новом году? Праздник, который всегда с тобой?

ЗЫ Как торговля, ребята, в новом году? Праздник, который всегда с тобой?

Инвестиции это нуудноо.

Сколь-нибудь активное действие одно в месяц.



Когда-то мыл молодым, думал - надо прибыльно торговать и всё сойдется.

А по факту, 90% времени - работа с людьми. Найти - объяснить - сопроводить - произвести расчеты.

Повідомлень: 10816 З нами з: 02.09.08 Подякував: 666 раз. Подякували: 1584 раз. Профіль Вебсайт ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 19:25 St/2 написав:

Повідомлень: 10816 З нами з: 02.09.08 Подякував: 666 раз. Подякували: 1584 раз. Профіль Вебсайт ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 19:25 St/2 написав: А ведь следующий шаг - юр лицо, наемный персонал, регуляция, отчетность. Торговли совсем видно не будет... А ведь следующий шаг - юр лицо, наемный персонал, регуляция, отчетность. Торговли совсем видно не будет...



Тоже годится. Здоровенный черный мерс, личный водитель, перелеты в бизнес-классе, 5 корпоративных карточек, в сейфе несколько пачек нала на представительские расходы. Вот наконец и наступил коммунизм...

Повідомлень: 9159 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 365 раз. Подякували: 4148 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 19:29

Повідомлень: 9159 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 365 раз. Подякували: 4148 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 19:29



Georgia polls shows the two Senate runoffs on Tuesday are within the margin of error and way too close to call.



In the race for the full six-year term, Democrat Jon Ossoff is at 49% to Republican Sen. David Perdue's 48%.

In the special Senate election, Democrat Raphael Warnock is at 50% to Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler's 48%. Опять, блин, переживания. Когда уже это всё закончится и начнется спокойное, нормальное обогащение.Georgia polls shows the two Senate runoffs on Tuesday are within the margin of error and way too close to call.In the race for the full six-year term, Democrat Jon Ossoff is at 49% to Republican Sen. David Perdue's 48%.In the special Senate election, Democrat Raphael Warnock is at 50% to Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler's 48%. Libo 2

Повідомлень: 9159 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 365 раз. Подякували: 4148 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 19:46 St/2 написав:

Одновременно ФРС указывает на крайне высокую неопределенность и непредсказуемость экономической ситуации в связи с COVID-19. Прогнозы по безработице понижены, в 2023 году ФРС ожидает ее близкой к долгосрочной цели (4.0%), также прогнозируется возврат к цели и инфляции. Но, т.к. стратегия пересмотрена и таргетируется средняя инфляция – то ФРС не планирует повышать ставку и до 2024 года и оставит ее на нулевом уровне. Комментарии ФРС предполагают повышение ставки лишь тогда, когда инфляция будет некоторое время превышать 2%. Показатель безработицы – это не единственная цель по занятости, будет учитываться коэффициент участия в рабочей силе (не прошло и пяти лет), зарплаты и прочее. Из высказываний ФРС - они вряд ли повысят ставку ранее, чем через 4-5 лет. Регулятор продолжит покупать облигации на $120 млрд и более (если потребуется) ежемесячно, чтобы «способствовать созданию благоприятных финансовых условий». Сентябрьские протоколы, перевод Егора СусинаОдновременно ФРС указывает на крайне высокую неопределенность и непредсказуемость экономической ситуации в связи с COVID-19. Прогнозы по безработице понижены, в 2023 году ФРС ожидает ее близкой к долгосрочной цели (4.0%), также прогнозируется возврат к цели и инфляции. Но, т.к. стратегия пересмотрена и таргетируется средняя инфляция – то ФРС не планирует повышать ставку и до 2024 года и оставит ее на нулевом уровне. Комментарии ФРС предполагают повышение ставки лишь тогда, когда инфляция будет некоторое время превышать 2%. Показатель безработицы – это не единственная цель по занятости, будет учитываться коэффициент участия в рабочей силе (не прошло и пяти лет), зарплаты и прочее. Из высказываний ФРС - они вряд ли повысят ставку ранее, чем через 4-5 лет. Регулятор продолжит покупать облигации на $120 млрд и более (если потребуется) ежемесячно, чтобы «способствовать созданию благоприятных финансовых условий».



Это я читал. Не знаю, где вы там взяли 3% и 10 лет. Это спокойно может быть 2,1% и 3 квартала. Додумывать каждый волен как хочет, но ваша интерпретация уж очень сомнительна



St/2 написав: Смотрим последний период роста ставок

Смотрим последний период роста ставок



А это что - самый настоящий обвал после повышения ставок летом-осенью 2018-го







Я не говорю, что при повышении с нуля на 0,25 п.п. будет обвал - может и нет. Но сейчас рынки могут обвалиться и без увеличения ставок. Финансовые показатели эмитентов находятся на уровнях 2017-2019 гг, а капитализация - на 20-50% выше. Может хватить и снижения объемов эмиссии, чтобы рынок дрогнул Это я читал. Не знаю, где вы там взяли 3% и 10 лет. Это спокойно может быть 2,1% и 3 квартала. Додумывать каждый волен как хочет, но ваша интерпретация уж очень сомнительнаА это что - самый настоящий обвал после повышения ставок летом-осенью 2018-гоЯ не говорю, что при повышении с нуля на 0,25 п.п. будет обвал - может и нет. Но сейчас рынки могут обвалиться и без увеличения ставок. Финансовые показатели эмитентов находятся на уровнях 2017-2019 гг, а капитализация - на 20-50% выше. Может хватить и снижения объемов эмиссии, чтобы рынок дрогнул zРадио

Повідомлень: 8993 З нами з: 02.05.18 Подякував: 1731 раз. Подякували: 3901 раз. Профіль 13 6 3 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 20:25



Нам бы только ночь простоять да день продержаться! (с) Кибальчиш Сандерсовцы, сволочи, в Джорджии наступают, но рынок пока держится.Нам бы только ночь простоять да день продержаться! (с) Кибальчиш Libo 2

Повідомлень: 9159 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 365 раз. Подякували: 4148 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 20:27 Подивимось через рік хто з цих аналітиків був правий

Банк Америки 3800 і Голдмани 4300

Analyst 2021 Predictions:

Morgan Stanley: $3900 - After a year of big swings in valuations, 2021 will be about who can deliver on earnings. 2020 was all about beta and understanding how equity markets trade in and around a recession that handed us the fattest pitch we’ve seen in a decade. 2021 will be much more about stock picking (alpha) and should favor those companies that can deliver earnings growth that isn’t already expected or priced. MSCO prefers companies with earnings growth most tied to re-openings and an economic recovery and also favors small caps. Financials are also preferred due to positive upside skew on rising rates and better credit; Materials and Industrials on demand rebound, earnings leverage and inflation protection; and Health Care given its GARP characteristics and re-rating potential with fading political overhangs.

Bank of America: $3800 - Stocks have already priced in much of the expected recovery in the economy and corporate profitability, leaving just slightly more upside heading into next year. Even as investors ride a wave of vaccine-related optimism, potential negative catalysts abound. The recovery is intact and the world likely reopens in the 2H, but a lot of optimism is priced in already on vaccine/recovery. Vaccine execution risk, delayed fiscal stimulus and longer lockdowns are risks. But a few themes support stocks: the S&P 500 dividend yield is 3x the 10-year yield, and S&P 500 dividends are set to increase in 2021. And unlike bond yields, earnings are nominal and participate in inflationary upside – where inflation risks may be running higher, given rampant money-printing and a potential post-vaccine spike in demand. BAML picks value stocks over growth, cyclicals over defensives and small caps over large caps, given each of these groups’ likelihoods to be disproportionately boosted by a post-virus economic recovery.

Goldman Sachs: $4300 - A vaccine is a more important development for the economy and markets than the prospective policies of a Biden presidency. The economic reopening coming alongside a vaccine, in tandem with a status quo policy environment cemented with a divided government, will help push the S&P 500 to 4,300 by year-end 2021 and then to 4,600 by the end of 2022. The forecast assumes that the Senate will remain under Republican control following the Georgia run-off elections in January, the economy will continue on a path toward a “V-shaped” recovery, corporate profits will rebound, Fed funds rate will hold near-zero and the yield curve will steepen while the 10-year Treasury yield climbs only modestly.

Deutsche Bank: $3950 - Much of 2020’s run-up in the stock market came with multiples expansion, as prices escalated despite a drop in earnings, as companies dealt with fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic. Next year, as the economy recovers and a vaccine allows for long-lasting re-openings, earnings growth will rebound and multiples will de-rate. The pattern of the equity market recovery, bottoming halfway through recession and recouping most of its losses before it’s over, has been typical but the continued run-up means valuations are high. In our reading, elevated multiples reflect increased participation of retail investors which we see as sustaining, but we expect the multiple to begin to de-rate. For 2021, a recovery in earnings — which essentially increases the denominator of the price-earnings ratio — should lower multiples. That said, an increase in companies’ payout ratios as dividends and buybacks return could at least partially offset this. A gradual correction of overvaluation argues for the current overvaluation of 5 multiple points to diminish but remain significant at 3.6 points, putting the end-2021 multiple at 20.5X.

Jefferies: $4200 - Improving prospects for a vaccine, easy lending conditions and broader participation among cyclical and value stocks will help propel the stock market higher in 2021. November’s historic stock market rally, led by cyclical and value stocks in the energy, financials and industrials sectors, reflected broadening equity strength beyond just big tech and software shares. That rotation is anticipated to continue into next year, helping push the broader market higher. Notwithstanding the second and third Covid-19 waves permeating the world, there is a palpable feeling that the global economy is resynchronizing with the household, corporate and government balance sheets expanding simultaneously alongside aggressive monetary policy. The much-maligned value and cyclical growth sectors are slowly making a comeback as inflation pressures begin to return. This rotation has been supported by a steepening in the yield curve and with growthier stocks trading sideways. Improved visibility towards a successful coronavirus vaccine, easier lending conditions, little evidence of deflation and a sentiment switch from growth to value will lift US bank shares through 2021. Rising global capacity utilization rates, firmer producer prices, improving world trade volume, booming housing/autos and a weak dollar are the perfect environment for the S&P 500 Industrials. The S&P 500 materials sector is blowing off in response to a weak dollar, higher commodity prices, an upswing in global manufacturing and a restocking cycle.

CSFB: $4050 - Our 2021 forecasts are designed to answer a simple question: what the future will (2022) look like in the future (end of 2021). From this perspective, we are forced to de-emphasize the near-term, focusing instead on the return to a more normal world. As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclicals largely behind us. Since the stock market discounts future events, each of these prospects for further improvement down the line should translate into a higher S&P 500 as investors price in these events.

UBS: $4100 - The vaccine-related developments that drove stocks’ gains in November and early December have now been baked into market expectations, leaving vaccine distribution the next milestone for equity investors to consider in 2021. The key driver of U.S. equities will be the pace of vaccinations, similar to how shifts in mobility drove equities through the spring and summer. As people get vaccinated, they are likely to ‘normalize’ spending on areas impacted by COVID shortly thereafter. We see the rotation toward cyclical services spending and other COVID-hit areas as a key investment theme for 2021. UBS is overweight the consumer discretionary, industrials and energy sectors given that consumption and production will likely rebound next year. It downgraded materials and financials to Neutral. It is also Underweight consumer staples, utilities and REITs and Neutral on information technology, but overweight communication services and health care on still attractive growth relative to valuations. UBS maintained an upside case for the S&P 500 of 4,400, which would emerge in the case of higher-than-baseline growth against a backdrop of still-low interest rates. However, in a downside case, the S&P 500 could fall to 3,300, which would entail a weaker recovery and/or tighter financial conditions.

BMO Capital: $4200 - Heading into 2021, stocks are poised to keep reaping the benefits of the massive infusion of monetary support from the Federal Reserve, along with an anticipated additional round of fiscal stimulus. This constructive policy environment is likely to help push equities higher even as virus concerns linger for at least the first several months of the new year. Even with recent positive vaccine and treatment developments, the global pandemic and its unprecedented impact is unlikely to fade in coming months. As such, the massive fiscal and monetary response in the U.S. and around the world (also unprecedented) will likely remain in place to combat its negative economic impact for the foreseeable future. Such environments have historically supported continued stock market gains and we see no reason why 2021 will be any different. Aside from the global financial crisis, 2020 represented the swiftest quarter-over-quarter earnings collapse for the S&P 500 where index EPS plummeted nearly 50% during 1Q, thus, we anticipate that 2021 has the potential to be one of the best years ever in terms of earnings growth, something we believe will also help to push stock prices higher. We remain optimistic and expect another year of double-digit gains as the economy and society slowly transition back to normal.

Barclays: $4000 - Markets are right to be optimistic about the global economic outlook in 2021, with growth returning and inflation rising but staying below central bank targets. Projected global gross domestic product growth of 5.6% in 2021, rebounding from a 3.6% contraction this year, with most Western economies reaching so-called herd immunity from Covid-19 in the second and third quarters of the year. Forecasts reflected the recent slew of positive vaccine results with efficacy rates exceeding expectations, which point to a significant boost for growth in the second quarter of 2021. Barclays also suggested the inflation outlook would not indicate any unwinding of current unprecedented levels of central bank support. Labor markets are recovering, but we are still at very high unemployment, so there is undeniably a lot of slack in the system. That means that when it comes to core inflation and the underlying drivers, to wage costs etc., that was unlikely to happen in the short run, meaning even next year. It would take several years really to come back. While Barclays anticipates a gradual improvement in inflation, it will not be significant enough to cause central banks to consider tightening their accommodative monetary policy stances. We have an environment whereby growth comes back, inflation stays relatively muted, and you have central banks continuing to support the recovery, and tightening is still far out.

Oppenheimer: $4300 - The S&P 500 is likely to post another double-digit percentage gain in 2021 as the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines underpins a lasting economic recovery. This outcome is based on six key assumptions: First, that the public will expediently accept and receive COVID-19 vaccines and second, that equity investors will discount the success of the vaccines in reversing the disruptions brought on by the pandemic. Thirdly assumes that at least one of the two Senate seats in the Georgia runoff election will go to a Republican lawmaker, thereby retaining their control of the Senate and reducing (if not necessarily eliminating) the risk that the Biden administration will eradicate the corporate tax reform act of 2017. Fourth, the Federal Reserve will continue its low interest rate regime in tandem with accommodative monetary policy, and fifthly, that congressional lawmakers will step in with another round of fiscal stimulus by the first quarter of 2021 at the latest. Lastly, that investor appetite will continue to tilt toward “stocks that favor diversification and both growth and value segments of the market in a relatively low interest rate environment that favors equities, real assets and other asset classes over fixed income for intermediate and longer-term objectives. The vaccine rollout is arguably the most important in determining the trajectory of the S&P 500 next year. Ultimately the stock market is broadly dependent on economic growth to drive revenues and earnings across the sectors.

JP Morgan: $4400 - Investors are entering 2021 against a confluence of market-positive events, including improving prospects for widespread vaccinations and sustained economic reopening, gridlock in Washington and accommodative central bank policy. Given the COVID-19 crisis, vaccine distribution is likely the linchpin event. But even with widespread vaccine availability still months away, optimism over early vaccine efficacy data has already sparked a rally among stocks hardest-hit by the pandemic. The equity market is facing one of the best backdrops for sustained gains in years. After a prolonged period of elevated risks (global trade war, COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. election uncertainty, etc.), the outlook is significantly clearing with the business cycle expanding and risks diminishing. We expect a ‘market nirvana’ scenario for equities with the melt-up continuing into 1H21, driven by earnings recovery and multiple expansion. Much of next year’s stock market rise is likely to come at the beginning of the year, as lingering uncertainties over vaccine distribution, the results of the Georgia senate race and additional monetary and fiscal stimulus start to dissipate. While the broader backdrop should still remain constructive in the second half of next year, by then the market will have likely priced in close to a full recovery and investors may start to expect a gradual shift in central bank forward guidance away from the current exceptionally accommodative stance.

BTIG - $4000 - Global synchronized growth underpinned by central bank ease and a Washington which sees Election 2020’s decidedly mixed outcomes as a catalyst for cooperation (spend, it’s necessary) and centrist government (no tax hikes) results in a Redistribution of Wealth consistent with the 2003-06 synchronized reflation period where Value outperformed. Growth, Small Cap outperformed Large Cap, and International equities outperformed the S&P 500. Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.

"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар". Ukrainian

