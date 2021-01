Додано: Вів 05 січ, 2021 23:48

more than half of all cars sold in Norway last year

54% in 2020

Petrol and diesel cars

now have just 17%.

Тут ребята рассказывали, что EV это невозможное или дело далекого будущего.Всё. Конец эпохи ДВС пришел.London (CNN Business)Battery electric vehicles accounted for, putting the country way out in front in efforts to kill off the internal combustion engine. And Tesla (TSLA) lost its sales crown to the Volkswagen Group.Norway is using huge tax incentives to help ensure that every new passenger car and van sold in the country by the end of 2025 is a zero-emission vehicle. Record electric vehicle sales in 2020 means the country is now ahead of schedule, according to Oyvind Solberg Thorsen, CEO of the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).The market share of electric cars in Norway increased tofrom 42% the previous year, according to data published by OFV on Tuesday. When hybrid vehicles are included, the share of electrified vehicles hit 83% last year., which had a combined market share of 71% in 2015,