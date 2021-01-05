Додано: Сер 06 січ, 2021 04:45

To the mind of Grantham, who called the major bubbles of 2000 and 2007



Jeremy Grantham Predicted Two Previous Bubbles.



Трохи рановато в 1998 році він продав весь тех ринок

GMO beat a fairly rapid retreat before the dot.com bubble burst in 2000, noting in late 1997 that it was the highest-priced market in U.S. history, according to Grantham. When the firm got out of tech stocks in 1998, it wasn’t on the strength of touchy-feely evidence. “The market was stone-cold sober,” he remembers. “Even by the end of ’98, we were bleeding like pigs. The market was still pretty sober.”

Побачимо чи дід правду каже

Jeremy Grantham of GMO: "I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000."

The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully-fledged epic bubble. Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance, and hysterically speculative investor behavior, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000.

Що робити?

Value and Emerging, that your relative bets should go, along with the greatest avoidance of U.S. Growth stocks that your career and business risk will allow. Good luck!

Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.

