Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 06 січ, 2021 04:45

To the mind of Grantham, who called the major bubbles of 2000 and 2007

Jeremy Grantham Predicted Two Previous Bubbles.

Трохи рановато в 1998 році він продав весь тех ринок
GMO beat a fairly rapid retreat before the dot.com bubble burst in 2000, noting in late 1997 that it was the highest-priced market in U.S. history, according to Grantham. When the firm got out of tech stocks in 1998, it wasn’t on the strength of touchy-feely evidence. “The market was stone-cold sober,” he remembers. “Even by the end of ’98, we were bleeding like pigs. The market was still pretty sober.”
Побачимо чи дід правду каже
Jeremy Grantham of GMO: "I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000."
The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully-fledged epic bubble. Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance, and hysterically speculative investor behavior, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000.
Що робити?
Value and Emerging, that your relative bets should go, along with the greatest avoidance of U.S. Growth stocks that your career and business risk will allow. Good luck!
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.
"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 06 січ, 2021 06:41

Демократы жулики и пидрахуи. :(
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 06 січ, 2021 06:58

  Libo написав:Демократы жулики и пидрахуи. :(

Не журись козаче.
Навіть якщо і візьмуть два голоси, буде 50:50 особо поганяти їм не дадуть.
Добираємо тесли
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.
"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 06 січ, 2021 07:17

  Ukrainian написав:
  Libo написав:Демократы жулики и пидрахуи. :(

Не журись козаче.
Навіть якщо і візьмуть два голоси, буде 50:50 особо поганяти їм не дадуть.
Добираємо тесли

Головне, щоб в Штатах не дійшло до прояснення відношень на рівні стінка на стінку, і ми - штат Техас + "17" іншіх штатів не підтримуємо дії президента Харріс і шлемо вас на уюх...
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 06 січ, 2021 08:39

Re: Идеи для торговли на рынках США

  Ukrainian написав:To the mind of Grantham, who called the major bubbles of 2000 and 2007

Так это статья начала 2018 года, после нее осенью 2008го фрс уже топил базар вполне успешно
А сейчас иная ситуация, сейчас нужно дать работу неграм, без протекционизма Трампа это можно сделать только через дешевые деньги и дорожающие товары, пузырь на рынках фрс пока что не волнует, в ближайший год точно
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

