Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 07:10

Michael Burry (‘Big Short’) Has Another Huge Short Position on $TSLA

(From Twitter)

“Well, my last Big Short got bigger and Bigger and BIGGER too....$TSLA $60 billion increase in market cap today alone...1 GM, 2 Hersheys, 3 Etsys, 4 Dominos, 10 Vornados...enjoy it while it lasts.”



Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he was shorting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in December. So far, that bet isn’t going very well to say the least.



But Burry took to Twitter to remind his followers that his big bearish bet against the housing market back in 2007 started off poorly as well.



Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.



До речі фільм хороший, рекомендую.

Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.

"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".