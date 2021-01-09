RSS
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
Вот еще интересная личность - Хенрик Фискер, ранее автомобильный дизайнер BMW и Aston Martin, а сейчас председатель и главный исполнительный директор компании Fisker (FSR).

В прошлом году представили Fisker Ocean. Обещают, что все получат их уже в 2022 г (сдвинули сроки, ранее был конец 2021 г :? )
https://www.fiskerinc.com

Он еще запомнился тем, что когда-то присоединился к компании VLF Automotive и они начали выпускать Fisker Karma, но это было не для массового рынка)
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 07:10

Michael Burry (‘Big Short’) Has Another Huge Short Position on $TSLA
(From Twitter)
“Well, my last Big Short got bigger and Bigger and BIGGER too....$TSLA $60 billion increase in market cap today alone...1 GM, 2 Hersheys, 3 Etsys, 4 Dominos, 10 Vornados...enjoy it while it lasts.”

Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he was shorting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in December. So far, that bet isn’t going very well to say the least.

But Burry took to Twitter to remind his followers that his big bearish bet against the housing market back in 2007 started off poorly as well.

Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.

До речі фільм хороший, рекомендую.
Проблема всіх країн екс совка в тому що кожен ванька з себе експерта корчить.
"Путін - ... уйло. Ла-ла-ла-ла-лаа!" вперше пролунала вулицями Харькова у 2014 році під час спільного маршу ультрас ФК "Металіст" і "Шахтар".
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 10 січ, 2021 08:14

Ukrainian
насколько я помню, Michael Burry начал шортить от четырех сотен сразу после сплита
..а потому не спрашивай, по ком звонит колокол: он звонит по Тебе (John Donne)
now I fear nothing, I've been trading on the Ukrainian eXchange
