Додано: Чет 28 січ, 2021 14:26

BOYS AND GIRLS LISTEN UP, TODAY IS A BIG DAY$GME Infinity War has gone global. Our retarded brothers and sisters from across the world are getting news about the war and filling our ranks.No retard left behind. Band of retards. Apes stronger together.FRONTS:$GME is the main battle front. There are others. But GME is THE BATTLE FRONT.Listen retards, we have literal whales on our side. General Cohen, Papa Musk, Sir Chamath, Dr. Michael McFlurry Burry. We have politicians on our side, AOC, Elizabeth Warren. Possibly the fucking president of the U S and A.HODLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!