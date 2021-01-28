RSS
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
  #<1 ... 192193194195
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 28 січ, 2021 18:05

Libo
Вчера шортанул на фарт, не грози Америке попивая дешевый компот :lol: Зображення
nekefer
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 28 січ, 2021 18:14

Из штаба сообщили: держитесь, помощь на подходе! :wink:
Libo
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 28 січ, 2021 18:31

Согласно предварительной оценки, ВВП США в 4-м квартале вырос на 4% (q-o-q). Годовой ВВП за 2020-й снизился на 3,5%. При этом реальные доходы американцев валятся 2-й квартал подряд за счет уменьшения государственных подачек.

Детали тут:
https://www.bea.gov/news/2021/gross-dom ... e-estimate
zРадио
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 28 січ, 2021 19:29

Ретарды всего мира спешат нам на помощь. :!:

AMERICANS CAN'T BUY GME, BB!!! HELP IS ON THE WAY!! CANADIANS!! WE HAVE NO SUCH RESTRICTIONS!! BUY ALL THE GME AND BB YOU CAN!!!
Discussion
Edit* Not just Canadians!! The whole world is coming to help now!!

Edit2* WE ARE A GLOBAL FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!!! HOLD MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS!
Libo
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 28 січ, 2021 19:34

  Libo написав:Ретарды всего мира спешат нам на помощь. :!:

AMERICANS CAN'T BUY GME, BB!!! HELP IS ON THE WAY!! CANADIANS!! WE HAVE NO SUCH RESTRICTIONS!! BUY ALL THE GME AND BB YOU CAN!!!
Discussion
Edit* Not just Canadians!! The whole world is coming to help now!!

Edit2* WE ARE A GLOBAL FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!!! HOLD MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS!

Виртуальная революция далпайопав.
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 28 січ, 2021 19:39

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said on Thursday, United States President Joe Biden is looking to create an economy that in "normal times generates enough wealth prosperity for all." According to the speaker, the Biden administration will not evaluate achieved progress by the stock market.

Bernstein also commented that the reason behind America's wealth gap between the richest and the poorest is not capitalism, but "the structure of the way this system is implemented."

"The policy architecture between overall growth and prosperity of those in the middle class and below has eroded over the years because of such policy negligence that has favored those at the top", Bernstein added
zРадио
