Platforms not restricting trading: Fidelity (whole shares only), WeBull, Chase, Think or Swim, TD, Schwaub, SoFi, Vanguard, Tastyworks, and CashApp (AMC Only). Cover and move. Hold your positions in the corrupt brokerage while moving money into the others and buy GME and AMC. We need to unite and fight back.
Sign up TODAY so your application is approved TOMORROW.
UPDATED BROKER LIST TO BUY GME
CA CANADA - TD, WEALTHSIMPLE, RBC DIRECT INVEST, SCOTIA iTRADE, CIBC, QTRADE
GBEU UK/EUROPE - FREETRADE PLUS, DEGIRO, SCALABLE CAPITAL, REVOLUT, HARGREAVES LANDSDOWNE, AJ BELL
SE NORDICS - NORDNET, AVANZA (SWEDEN)
DK DENMARK - SAXO
DE GERMANY - CAPITAL.COM
AU AUSTRALIA- ETORO, CMC, COMMSEC