Додано: П'ят 29 січ, 2021 01:43

Platforms not restricting trading: Fidelity (whole shares only), WeBull, Chase, Think or Swim, TD, Schwaub, SoFi, Vanguard, Tastyworks, and CashApp (AMC Only). Cover and move. Hold your positions in the corrupt brokerage while moving money into the others and buy GME and AMC. We need to unite and fight back.



Sign up TODAY so your application is approved TOMORROW.



UPDATED BROKER LIST TO BUY GME



CA CANADA - TD, WEALTHSIMPLE, RBC DIRECT INVEST, SCOTIA iTRADE, CIBC, QTRADE



GBEU UK/EUROPE - FREETRADE PLUS, DEGIRO, SCALABLE CAPITAL, REVOLUT, HARGREAVES LANDSDOWNE, AJ BELL



SE NORDICS - NORDNET, AVANZA (SWEDEN)



DK DENMARK - SAXO



DE GERMANY - CAPITAL.COM



AU AUSTRALIA- ETORO, CMC, COMMSEC