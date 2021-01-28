RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,
індекси, емітенти та інше
/
Міжнародний фондовий ринок
/
Идеи для торговли
на рынках США

Идеи для торговли на рынках США
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
  #<1 ... 195196197198
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 29 січ, 2021 01:43

Platforms not restricting trading: Fidelity (whole shares only), WeBull, Chase, Think or Swim, TD, Schwaub, SoFi, Vanguard, Tastyworks, and CashApp (AMC Only). Cover and move. Hold your positions in the corrupt brokerage while moving money into the others and buy GME and AMC. We need to unite and fight back.

Sign up TODAY so your application is approved TOMORROW.

UPDATED BROKER LIST TO BUY GME

CA CANADA - TD, WEALTHSIMPLE, RBC DIRECT INVEST, SCOTIA iTRADE, CIBC, QTRADE

GBEU UK/EUROPE - FREETRADE PLUS, DEGIRO, SCALABLE CAPITAL, REVOLUT, HARGREAVES LANDSDOWNE, AJ BELL

SE NORDICS - NORDNET, AVANZA (SWEDEN)

DK DENMARK - SAXO

DE GERMANY - CAPITAL.COM

AU AUSTRALIA- ETORO, CMC, COMMSEC
Libo
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 9267
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 368 раз.
Подякували: 4155 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
  #<1 ... 195196197198
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 0 гостей
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Альфа-Банк (92671)
29.01.2021 01:56
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.