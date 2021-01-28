Форуми / Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,

індекси, емітенти та інше / Міжнародний фондовий ринок / Идеи для торговли

на рынках США Идеи для торговли на рынках США + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.

#<1 ... 195196197198 Додано: П'ят 29 січ, 2021 01:43 Platforms not restricting trading: Fidelity (whole shares only), WeBull, Chase, Think or Swim, TD, Schwaub, SoFi, Vanguard, Tastyworks, and CashApp (AMC Only). Cover and move. Hold your positions in the corrupt brokerage while moving money into the others and buy GME and AMC. We need to unite and fight back.



Sign up TODAY so your application is approved TOMORROW.



UPDATED BROKER LIST TO BUY GME



CA CANADA - TD, WEALTHSIMPLE, RBC DIRECT INVEST, SCOTIA iTRADE, CIBC, QTRADE



GBEU UK/EUROPE - FREETRADE PLUS, DEGIRO, SCALABLE CAPITAL, REVOLUT, HARGREAVES LANDSDOWNE, AJ BELL



SE NORDICS - NORDNET, AVANZA (SWEDEN)



DK DENMARK - SAXO



DE GERMANY - CAPITAL.COM



AU AUSTRALIA- ETORO, CMC, COMMSEC Libo 2

Повідомлень: 9269 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 368 раз. Подякували: 4155 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: П'ят 29 січ, 2021 02:03



Robinhood to resume 'limited buys' of squeeze stocks tomorrow; stocks pop postmarket. Буржуазия выбрасывает белый флаг. Libo 2

Повідомлень: 9269 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 368 раз. Подякували: 4155 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: П'ят 29 січ, 2021 02:44 Amid a clamor from lawmakers, the Democratic leaders of the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee said they would hold hearings.



One of the first barbs on Thursday came from Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a progressive who represents Silicon Valley, called for “more regulation and equality” in financial markets in a statement about Robinhood’s move.



“While retail trading in some cases, like on Robinhood, blocked the purchasing of GameStop, hedge funds were still allowed to trade the stock,” Khanna said.



“Instead of investing in future technologies to help America win the 21st Century, Wall Street poured billions into shorting this stock to crush this company and put workers out of business. The future of this country lies in that access and equality across every sector of our economy,” Khanna said.



Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of the Financial Services Committee, went further, calling Robinhood’s move “beyond absurd” and demanding a hearing on “Robinhood’s market manipulation.”



“They’re blocking the ability to trade to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who’ve used the stock market as a casino for decades,” Tlaib said.



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who also sits on that committee, said she would support a hearing if necessary, condemning Robinhood’s move as “unacceptable.”



Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the chair of the Financial Services Committee, said later on Thursday that she would hold a hearing to examine GameStop “and other impacted stocks with a focus on short selling, online trading platforms, gamification and their systemic impact on our capital markets and retail investors.”



“We must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility and we must examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price,” Waters said.



Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the incoming chair of the Banking Committee, said Thursday that he will hold a hearing on the “current state of the stock market.”



“People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they’re the ones getting hurt,” Brown said in a statement. “American workers have known for years the Wall Street system is broken – they’ve been paying the price. It’s time for the SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone not just Wall Street.”



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of the leading Democrats on financial regulation, wrote Wednesday on Twitter that “For years, the same hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealthy investors dismayed by the GameStop trades have treated the stock market like their own personal casino while everyone else pays the price.”



“It’s long past time for the SEC and other financial regulators to wake up and do their jobs – and with a new administration and Democrats running Congress, I intend to make sure they do,” Warren wrote.



A spokesperson for Robinhood declined to comment on criticism the company was receiving from lawmakers, but directed CNBC to a blog post titled “Keeping Customers Informed Through Market Volatility.”



“Our mission at Robinhood is to democratize finance for all.” the post reads. “We’re proud to have created a platform that has helped everyday people, from all backgrounds, shape their financial futures and invest for the long term.”



The post says that employees of the company “continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary.”



So far, the White House and top officials at the major financial regulators have yet to weigh in one way or the other. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s economic team, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is monitoring the GameStop situation.



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was pressed Wednesday on GameStop’s surging stock and said only that the central bank was not responsible for rising prices in the markets.



“I think the connection between low interest rates and asset values is probably something that’s not as tight as people think because a lot of different factors are driving asset prices at any given time,” Powell said.



The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it was “working with our fellow regulators to assess the situation.” It declined to comment Thursday.



On the state level, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said on Thursday that her office was “aware of concerns raised regarding activity on the Robinhood app, including trading related to the GameStop stock.”



James said her office was reviewing the matter.



Meanwhile, in WallStreetBets, posters slammed Robinhood and celebrated their support from lawmakers while encouraging each other to hold onto their shares. Libo 2

Повідомлень: 9269 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 368 раз. Подякували: 4155 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата #<1 ... 195196197198 Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням

Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 0 гостейМодератори: ТупУм