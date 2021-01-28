Додано: П'ят 29 січ, 2021 02:44

Amid a clamor from lawmakers, the Democratic leaders of the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee said they would hold hearings.



One of the first barbs on Thursday came from Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a progressive who represents Silicon Valley, called for “more regulation and equality” in financial markets in a statement about Robinhood’s move.



“While retail trading in some cases, like on Robinhood, blocked the purchasing of GameStop, hedge funds were still allowed to trade the stock,” Khanna said.



“Instead of investing in future technologies to help America win the 21st Century, Wall Street poured billions into shorting this stock to crush this company and put workers out of business. The future of this country lies in that access and equality across every sector of our economy,” Khanna said.



Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of the Financial Services Committee, went further, calling Robinhood’s move “beyond absurd” and demanding a hearing on “Robinhood’s market manipulation.”



“They’re blocking the ability to trade to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who’ve used the stock market as a casino for decades,” Tlaib said.



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who also sits on that committee, said she would support a hearing if necessary, condemning Robinhood’s move as “unacceptable.”



Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the chair of the Financial Services Committee, said later on Thursday that she would hold a hearing to examine GameStop “and other impacted stocks with a focus on short selling, online trading platforms, gamification and their systemic impact on our capital markets and retail investors.”



“We must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility and we must examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price,” Waters said.



Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the incoming chair of the Banking Committee, said Thursday that he will hold a hearing on the “current state of the stock market.”



“People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they’re the ones getting hurt,” Brown said in a statement. “American workers have known for years the Wall Street system is broken – they’ve been paying the price. It’s time for the SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone not just Wall Street.”



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of the leading Democrats on financial regulation, wrote Wednesday on Twitter that “For years, the same hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealthy investors dismayed by the GameStop trades have treated the stock market like their own personal casino while everyone else pays the price.”



“It’s long past time for the SEC and other financial regulators to wake up and do their jobs – and with a new administration and Democrats running Congress, I intend to make sure they do,” Warren wrote.



A spokesperson for Robinhood declined to comment on criticism the company was receiving from lawmakers, but directed CNBC to a blog post titled “Keeping Customers Informed Through Market Volatility.”



“Our mission at Robinhood is to democratize finance for all.” the post reads. “We’re proud to have created a platform that has helped everyday people, from all backgrounds, shape their financial futures and invest for the long term.”



The post says that employees of the company “continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary.”



So far, the White House and top officials at the major financial regulators have yet to weigh in one way or the other. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s economic team, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is monitoring the GameStop situation.



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was pressed Wednesday on GameStop’s surging stock and said only that the central bank was not responsible for rising prices in the markets.



“I think the connection between low interest rates and asset values is probably something that’s not as tight as people think because a lot of different factors are driving asset prices at any given time,” Powell said.



The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it was “working with our fellow regulators to assess the situation.” It declined to comment Thursday.



On the state level, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said on Thursday that her office was “aware of concerns raised regarding activity on the Robinhood app, including trading related to the GameStop stock.”



James said her office was reviewing the matter.



Meanwhile, in WallStreetBets, posters slammed Robinhood and celebrated their support from lawmakers while encouraging each other to hold onto their shares.