Додано: Суб 30 січ, 2021 03:01

Why This Weekend Is So Crucial...



Ok listen up retards... I know it's Friday and some of you short-term monkey brains are thinking about bailing on your brothers. Your paper hands are beginning to cramp up. I get it. BUT WE CANNOT SELL!



There are still MASSIVE amounts of shorts on $GME. Still well over 113% of total shares floated (from S3 Partners). Some old shorts have gotten out, but many NEW shorts have taken their place in the past couple of days hoping that $GME will die out.



Here is the key part...



They are literally PRAYING for us to sell our shares and end this entire thing today. They are HOPING that they can make back their money at our expense... BECAUSE EVERY SINGLE DAY THAT THEY HOLD THEIR SHORT POSITIONS IS COSTING THEM BILLIONS OF DOLLARS COLLECTIVELY!!!



BILLIONS A DAY.



All we need to do is HOLD. That's it. We will cost them so much money today, next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and on and on. Soon enough they won't be able to pay the cost of their shorts or it just won't be worth the cost anymore and they will all eventually have to bail. THAT IS GOING TO BE THE SQUEEZE. Once the costs keep adding up, they will start to bail and the rest will follow.



WE MUST STAY STRONG. DON’T FORGET WHAT THEY HAVE DONE TO US. IT'S A GAME OF CHICKEN. WHOEVER BLINKS FIRST.. LOSES.

We're not fucking blinking.



HOLD. HOLD. HOLD. THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK IS CRUCIAL!