все-таки америка - поразительная страна. Мемасики, реддит, и часть этих ритардов понимает, что и как им досталось, и занимаются благотворительностью с этих доходов:
Amid the Wall Street drama surrounding GameStop and Robinhood, some investors taking part in the GameStop short sale are using their proceeds to do good deeds for others.
One investor, who wished to remain anonymous, delivered 10 Nintendo switches purchased from GameStop locations around the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Medical City Children's Hospital Thursday.
The investor said his efforts were made possible by GME gains.