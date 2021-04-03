Форуми / Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,

On Friday, the Labor Department said 916,000 jobs were created last month, the most since last August, including 53,000 manufacturing positions. That was the highest number of new factory jobs in six months. "If we pass this plan, the economy will create 19 million jobs. Good jobs. Blue collar jobs. Jobs that pay well. This is a blue collar blueprint for increasing the opportunity for people." - Biden on Friday after the monthly payrolls report.On Friday, the Labor Department said 916,000 jobs were created last month, the most since last August, including 53,000 manufacturing positions. That was the highest number of new factory jobs in six months. Libo 2

Только вот что это за рабочие места? Закатывание денег в бетон. Если же финансирование за счёт корпоративных налогов сорвётся, придётся просто допечататать недостающее, не сворачивать же программу. Дескать, мы старались как могли.



Now, Biden has set an agenda to rebuild the US’s roads, bridges, ports, airports and more, an endeavour that comes on the heels of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that pumped stimulus money into the coronavirus-ravaged American economy.



The first half of Biden’s Build Back Better package, the American Jobs Plan, is set to be announced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with projects costing around $2 trillion. The second half of the proposal, the American Families Plan, is for big-ticket programmes around “social infrastructure” like universal pre-kindergarten and health-care reforms and will likely take shape as an additional $2 trillion bill a few weeks down the road. Только вот что это за рабочие места? Закатывание денег в бетон. Если же финансирование за счёт корпоративных налогов сорвётся, придётся просто допечататать недостающее, не сворачивать же программу. Дескать, мы старались как могли. phantom_systems

