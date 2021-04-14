RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,
індекси, емітенти та інше
/
Міжнародний фондовий ринок
/
Идеи для торговли
на рынках США

Идеи для торговли на рынках США
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
  #<1 ... 264265266267>
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 11 кві, 2021 22:41

Привет всем! Кто-то имеет вложения в etf на золото?
IAU, SGOL, BAR? Подводные камни?
San
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 33343
З нами з: 08.04.08
Подякував: 2293 раз.
Подякували: 2554 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 12 кві, 2021 06:32

San
Золото как ядерное оружие, радует когда есть, но использование не предполагается.
Любой индекс типа РТС в сырьевом цикле обыграет золото в разы.
Потому золото должно быть в монетах, и доля покрывать 6-12 мес расходов.
St/2
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 11028
З нами з: 02.09.08
Подякував: 668 раз.
Подякували: 1652 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 12 кві, 2021 07:05

  St/2 написав:San
Золото как ядерное оружие, радует когда есть, но использование не предполагается.
Любой индекс типа РТС в сырьевом цикле обыграет золото в разы.
Потому золото должно быть в монетах, и доля покрывать 6-12 мес расходов.

Остані двадцять років найбільш прибутковими виявились інвестиції в нерухомість (REIT)потім золото (gold)потім нафта (oil),а лиш після них хвалений супер диверсифікований американський індекс
Зображення
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 9718
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 32 раз.
Подякували: 675 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 12 кві, 2021 07:16

Ще одна причина мати акції тесли, напряму чи через ARK ETFs.
https://www.tesla.com/utilities
Тесла це не лише автівки.
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 9718
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 32 раз.
Подякували: 675 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 12 кві, 2021 08:24

  San написав:Привет всем! Кто-то имеет вложения в etf на золото?
IAU, SGOL, BAR? Подводные камни?

Бро, подивись на PPLT, імхо, у платини більше шансів на ріст...

зі. І якщо брати паперове золото, може краще взяти NEM, GOLD і так далі?
Золотовиробники + діви в 2-4%.
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3369
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 82 раз.
Подякували: 703 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 13 кві, 2021 17:55

Зображення
Зображення
Зображення
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 9718
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 32 раз.
Подякували: 675 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 13 кві, 2021 20:29

This annual A&W teen burger deal is the true measure of CPI. 3.50 -> 4 = 12.5% increase

Реальна річна інфляція якщо рахувати по індексах бургерів 12.2%
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 9718
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 32 раз.
Подякували: 675 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 15 кві, 2021 10:02

Що ж робити? )))

Зображення

зі. питання риторичне )))
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3369
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 82 раз.
Подякували: 703 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 15 кві, 2021 14:49

Re: Идеи для торговли на рынках США

Посмотрел обзоры электро-Мустанга и VW ID4 - захотелось купить еще акций Тесла.
airmax78
 
Повідомлень: 38293
З нами з: 25.10.12
Подякував: 922 раз.
Подякували: 4624 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 15 кві, 2021 15:20

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index jumped to a reading of 50.2 in April from a revised 44.5 in the prior month. This is highest level in almost 50 years. Economists had expected a reading of 42 after the initial reading for March of 51.8, according to a Wall Street Journal survey of economists.

The New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State Index, meanwhile rose to a reading of 26.3 in April from 17.4 in March, the New York Fed said. That’s the highest reading since October 2017. Economists had expected a reading of 20, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Any reading above zero indicates improving conditions.

What happened: The Philly Fed index is based on a single-stand alone question about business conditions, unlike the Empire survey which are composites based on components. In April, the Philly Fed components were also strong.

Price pressures were evident in both reports. In New York, input prices hit the highest level since 2008 while selling prices hit a record. In Philadelphia, prices slipped only a bit after reaching a 40-year high in March.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/empir ... 5?mod=bnbh

Виробництво в Штатах продовжує ріст... при цьому ціни також ростуть...
Інфлец вже відчувається досить суттево, імхо, більшістю гаманців...

Основне питання, коли зірве кришку? )))
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 3369
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 82 раз.
Подякували: 703 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 264265266267>
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.