Додано: Пон 07 чер, 2021 22:16

minimum global corporate tax rate

House Democrats expected to bring a bill to vote as early as Wednesday.

4:00 PM ET 6/7/21 | ReutersBy Stephen CulpNEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a languid session nominally lower on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving catalysts.The Dow joined the S&P to close in negative territory, while the Nasdaq ended higher. Still, the S&P and the Dow remained within one percentage point of their record closing highs."Thematically, we're done with earnings, so you have this lull in between earnings when what drives the market is economic data points," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "There's not a lot of impetus for investors to take action today.""There's been this flip-flop between whether inflation will be transitory or persistent, and the next card that gets flipped over for that is the CPI report on Thursday," Sroka added.Smallcaps outperformed as the ongoing retail frenzy boosted stocks whose recent explosive trading volumes have been attributed to social media buzz.AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped sharply, extending the previous week's 85% gain.Other so-called "meme stocks," including GameStop Corp and U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry Ltd also advanced."You've seen a decades-long, technology-enabled democratization of the market and there's certainly groups of individual investors that flock to these ideas," Sroka said. "We're seeing speculative trading in an age of multiple outlets and social media amplifies the news."The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back aof at least 15%, a move Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a "significant, unprecedented commitment" to bring what she called a race to the bottom on global taxation.Lawmakers in Washington are doubling down on efforts to craft a bipartisan infrastructure spending package, with