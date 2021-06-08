Додано: Сер 09 чер, 2021 10:28

Из письма одного ретарда:Dear Apes, I'm writing to you today to tell you a few things. I see many people not understanding and wanting to. A lot of people spreading misinformation, etc. I want to clear the air and inform you, crayon eaters.Welcome to WSB (Wall Street Bets) Reddit, the home of the Apes 🦍. We collectively are considered one of the largest hedge funds in the world. There are many baby crayon-eating apes who are eager to eat some tasty bananas 🍌. Many of you question how any of us make money, so please feel free to ask questions 💬 in the comments as I will be answering as many as possible, although keep in mind I am not a financial advisor, I simply love the stonks.You've most likely been hearing a lot about it. Let me explain the hype behind our four-leaf clover and what you need to expect and do to make some crispy chicken tenders (currency).$CLOV is a very shorted stock currently with an approximate short float of 50% (please correct me if I'm wrong). A short in simple terms is when someone bets on the stonk going down in value. They 'borrow' the stonk at $50, and give it back to the lender at the lower price of $20. Profiting $30. But here's the catch. If they 'borrow' the stonk at $50 and it going up to $100, they must buy the stonk at $100. Which will raise the price of the stonk. Make sense?Truth is many factors. WSB as a whole usually rally around certain (meme) stonks that are either undervalued and/or highly shorted. Once we do it causes a jump in price. The shorts wet themselves from a gamma squeeze (high volume trading from Apes dumping all tendies into a stonk). This causes them to eventually have to pay back their shorts at a ridiculous price and in turn, causes the stock to go up.Well, because it's so highly shorted and we have a ton of Apes hoping on the stonk going to the moon, they've bet on it. Opening many contracts on the four-leaf clover. Once the price reaches above a certain value, many will 'exercise' their contracts (which means actually purchase their shares at the 'strike' price they set it to. Causing a huge influx of shares to be taken at once.)No, it's not. Is it going to go up? It depends on us. If you hold, the shorts will need to pay those bananas back to us at a higher price. Did you get it too late? If you purchased below $25 so far, you will profit if you hold. $CLOV isn't as much of a meme stonk as you think. They have great fundamentals and actually are a great business. So everyone that has purchased, don't worry. You'll profit if you hold. What you're seeing now is only a gamma squeeze caused by us, and everything is going to plan.Good question, no one ever knows. But I can tell you personally, this will hit $50 no problem. The stonk market is a scary place. There is always a risk, but this risk, for now, is limited.It's up to you, I'm not s financial advisor. Personally, I'm doubling down tomorrow at open, no matter the price. So do what you must with that information.To all of those stuck on AMC and GME. This is not for you. This is also not a distraction from either of those. Feel free to go with your gut. What I'm telling you, is there is tons of opportunity here, and there will be enough tendies for everyone.Apes, stay calm, follow the drill. I wish every single one of you, the best of luck. 🍀 After all, we have the $CLOVer on our side. 👍AMA 🗣️Edit: On June 18th many options contracts expire. So expect tons of movement in the coming days in an upward trend. Expect price drops a day or two before June 18th as paper hands try and exit. Don't fret, it will go back up. 🎢 Also, NO SHORTS HAVE COVERED THEIR POSITIONS YET. This means this hasn't even begun yet. The next few days will be interesting.Edit 2: To all the people saying I work at a hedge fund, I'd like to apologize to you and just say that is the funniest thing I've read all day. Didn't realize how many conspiracy theorists there were here!ЗЫВ составе совета директоров CLOV числится Челси Клинтон. Ретарды сожалеют, что там нет еще и Хантера Байдена.Билл как-то вспоминал, что назвал свою дочку так, потому что они с Хилари романтически зачали её в лондонском районе Челси под песню Chelsea Morning, от которой тащились ...