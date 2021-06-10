Форуми / Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,

індекси, емітенти та інше / Міжнародний фондовий ринок / Идеи для торговли

на рынках США Идеи для торговли на рынках США + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.

#<1 ... 288289290291 Додано: Чет 10 чер, 2021 23:04

И верю Коэну. Он такой же сумашедший, как и папа Маск.



Вот его планы и цитаты:



"You won't find us talking a big game, making a bunch of lofty promises or telegraphing our strategy to the competition," Cohen told investors on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting. "We know some people want us to lay out a whole detailed plan today, but that's not going to happen."



"GameStop's challenges stem from internal intransigence and an unwillingness to rapidly embrace the digital economy. GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences — not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem."



"We have a lot of work in front of us and it will take time. We're trying to do something that nobody in the retail space has ever done." Ну конечно прикупил. Жадный.И верю Коэну. Он такой же сумашедший, как и папа Маск.Вот его планы и цитаты:"You won't find us talking a big game, making a bunch of lofty promises or telegraphing our strategy to the competition," Cohen told investors on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting. "We know some people want us to lay out a whole detailed plan today, but that's not going to happen.""GameStop's challenges stem from internal intransigence and an unwillingness to rapidly embrace the digital economy. GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences — not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem.""We have a lot of work in front of us and it will take time. We're trying to do something that nobody in the retail space has ever done." Libo 2

Повідомлень: 9852 З нами з: 14.11.11 Подякував: 388 раз. Подякували: 4226 раз. Профіль 1 1 ВідповістиЦитата #<1 ... 288289290291 Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням

Модератори: Модератор Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостейМодератори: Ірина_