Додано: Чет 10 чер, 2021 23:04

Ну конечно прикупил. Жадный.И верю Коэну. Он такой же сумашедший, как и папа Маск.Вот его планы и цитаты:"You won't find us talking a big game, making a bunch of lofty promises or telegraphing our strategy to the competition," Cohen told investors on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting. "We know some people want us to lay out a whole detailed plan today, but that's not going to happen.""GameStop's challenges stem from internal intransigence and an unwillingness to rapidly embrace the digital economy. GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences — not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem.""We have a lot of work in front of us and it will take time. We're trying to do something that nobody in the retail space has ever done."