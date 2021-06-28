RSS
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 чер, 2021 23:04

Ну конечно прикупил. Жадный. :oops: :lol:
И верю Коэну. Он такой же сумашедший, как и папа Маск. :wink:

Вот его планы и цитаты:

"You won't find us talking a big game, making a bunch of lofty promises or telegraphing our strategy to the competition," Cohen told investors on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting. "We know some people want us to lay out a whole detailed plan today, but that's not going to happen."

"GameStop's challenges stem from internal intransigence and an unwillingness to rapidly embrace the digital economy. GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences — not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem."

"We have a lot of work in front of us and it will take time. We're trying to do something that nobody in the retail space has ever done." 8)
Libo
Повідомлень: 9927
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 390 раз.
Подякували: 4232 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 11 чер, 2021 01:10

A bipartisan group of 10 senators said Thursday it has reached a tentative agreement on a "realistic, compromise framework" for an infrastructure spending package.

The announcement came after weeks of negotiations between the Biden administration and top GOP lawmakers. President Biden engaged with key members of the group in recent days after talks broke down with a separate group led by Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va.

"Our group – comprised of 10 Senators, 5 from each party – has worked in good faith and reached a bipartisan agreement on a realistic, compromise framework to modernize our nation’s infrastructure and energy technologies," the senators said. "This investment would be fully paid for and not include tax increases."

The agreement is largely focused on physical infrastructure projects and includes $579 billion in new spending, a source familiar with the deal's terms told Fox News. The plan would cost $974 billion over a five-year span and $1.2 trillion over eight years.
Libo
Повідомлень: 9927
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 390 раз.
Подякували: 4232 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 11 чер, 2021 14:49

В поле зрения ретардов попал еще один интересный объект - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO).

Тюрьмы. Реабилитация осужденных. 70% американского рынка браслетов. Очень даже прибыльная корпорация. И вечная, как медицина, пока живет, пьет и курит человек.
Тоже сильно зашорченая хеджами.
Вчера рухнула на 20%. Сегодня можно подхватывать и становиться совладельцем американских тюрем. Оригинально, почетно, круто. :lol:
Libo
Повідомлень: 9927
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 390 раз.
Подякували: 4232 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 11 чер, 2021 15:02

  Libo написав:В поле зрения ретардов попал еще один интересный объект - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO).

Тюрьмы. Реабилитация осужденных. 70% американского рынка браслетов. Очень даже прибыльная корпорация. И вечная, как медицина, пока живет, пьет и курит человек.
Тоже сильно зашорченая хеджами.
Вчера рухнула на 20%. Сегодня можно подхватывать и становиться совладельцем американских тюрем. Оригинально, почетно, круто. :lol:

https://t.me/goodtraders/5248
nekefer
Повідомлень: 114
З нами з: 24.10.14
Подякував: 5 раз.
Подякували: 19 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 11 чер, 2021 19:29

Взял на вечер увольнительную.
Ставлю на турков. Там большой выигрыш. Если выигрывать, то крупно. Сенсации на ЧЕ никто не отменял. Сегодня на небе мои звёзды. :lol:
Libo
Повідомлень: 9927
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 390 раз.
Подякували: 4232 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 12 чер, 2021 09:24

:(
Значит повезёт бесплатно в любви. :oops:
Libo
Повідомлень: 9927
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 390 раз.
Подякували: 4232 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 12 чер, 2021 09:49

SEC разработалп комплекс мер по совершенствованию фондового рынка.
Предлагают бороться с игроманией и с меме-стокс. Они за нас беспокоятся. Что мы потеряем. Особо упомянули GME и AMC, на которых пипл заработал по 1000%. И они обеспокоились, что в наших же интересах, чтоб такое больше не повторялось, а то вдруг еще проиграемся. И о шортистах переживают тоже, что много из-за каких-то приматов теряют. Типа, надо узду на ретардов. :lol:
Libo
Повідомлень: 9927
З нами з: 14.11.11
Подякував: 390 раз.
Подякували: 4232 раз.
 
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 17 чер, 2021 13:26

Кто пользуется InteractiveBrokers, подскажите, это меня глючит или у них ошибки в расчетах?
Похоже, что ключевые коэффициенты для компаний, выручка которых номинирована не в долларах рассчитываются кривовастенько. Наверное не приводят при расчете финансовые показатели к одной валюте, капитализацию берут в баксах, а выручку, прибыль и прочее в рупиях, реалах, тугриках..
К примеру для Эмбраера у них p/s=0.15 а уменя получается p/s около 0.7
Повідомлень: 548
З нами з: 21.10.10
Подякував: 208 раз.
Подякували: 150 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 17 чер, 2021 13:52

Re: Идеи для торговли на рынках США

У IB много косяков
seekingalpha норм

In Millions of USD
12 Months Mar 2020
Total Revenues 4,149.5

итого 0.74
Повідомлень: 114
З нами з: 24.10.14
Подякував: 5 раз.
Подякували: 19 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 29 чер, 2021 09:00

Как-то тихо стало, надо набросить ))

Ну что S&P500 на 10.000 за 5 лет?
Зображення

До 2009 года циклы роста рынка повторяли циклы роста занятости.
Но в 2009 изобрели Бернанке)) и пока занятость была слабой систему заливали деньгами.

Сейчас по занятости еще знатный запас до перехая, и станок выключать не планируют.
Если марсеане не прилетят 5 лет роста нам обеспечено.
Повідомлень: 11069
З нами з: 02.09.08
Подякував: 670 раз.
Подякували: 1661 раз.
 
