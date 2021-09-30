Додано: П'ят 01 жов, 2021 05:15

The Mars Hypothesis

В октябре Марс встает таким образом, что многие акции, и в первую очередь Тесла, могут вырасти в 2 раза.Всем удачи!The Mars Hypothesis presents the idea that the Federal Reserve can set interest rates based on the movements of the planet Mars. In this book, data going back to 1896 shows that as of April 2020, percentage-wise, the Dow Jones rose 857%. When Mars was within 30 degrees of the lunar node since 1896, the Dow rose 136%. When Mars was not within 30 degrees of the lunar node, the Dow rose 721%. Mars retrograde phases during the time Mars was within 30 degrees of the lunar node was not counted in that data as Mars being within 30 degrees of the lunar node. The purpose of the book is to not only hypothesize that the Federal Reserve can set interest rates based on the movements of the planet Mars, but to also demonstrate exactly how and at the same time, formulate a system that would enable the Federal Reserve to carry out its application in real time. Using the observation of the planet Mars, the book contains a strategy for controlling inflation, interest rate setting recommendations and the predicted dates of future bear market time periods all the way thru the year 2098.