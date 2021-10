Додано: Сер 27 жов, 2021 11:38

How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

If you invested $10,000 with founder Elon Musk 10 years ago, your stake would be worth $1.8 million now. That works out to a more than 68% average annual return. The same $10,000 put into the S&P 500 during that time grew just 272% to $37,115. That's just 14% compounded annually.