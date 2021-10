Libo написав:

Shiba inu coin soared to a new record on Wednesday, capping a surge of over 60,000,000% over the past year.The parody cryptocurrency — which appears to be inspired by dogecoin, another meme cryptocurrency — is up almost 30% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. It has pared back some of its gains since hitting its all-time high early morning US time, but remains the 11th biggest digital currency by market capitalization.The token, which was launched last year, has surged roughly 100% in the last seven days, and now has a a market value of about $26 billion.Like dogecoin, shiba inu coin features the Shiba Inu dog as its mascot. Its meteoric rise has made some investors millionaires overnight.