Начался очень серьезный разгон Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID).
Ретарды сейчас все адреналинят с люсидиантами.
А ты?
|
|
|
Фондові ринки США і Росії, трейдери і брокери на фондових біржах NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, РТС і ММВБ. Як купити американські акції? Робота на РТС.
Додано: П'ят 29 жов, 2021 07:33
Начался очень серьезный разгон Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID).
Ретарды сейчас все адреналинят с люсидиантами.
А ты?
Додано: П'ят 29 жов, 2021 08:26
Pelosi says most progressives ready to back infrastructure bill
The speaker delayed a planned vote amid pushback from the House Progressive Caucus
"As you know by now, the House will postpone the vote on the [Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework]," Pelosi said in the letter. "The good news is that most Members who were not prepared for a yes vote today have expressed their commitment to support the BIF. I thank the overwhelming number of House Democrats who support both the BIF and the Build Back Better Act. It is both heartening and impressive to observe the strength of Members’ engagement in the discussion."
The vote was delayed amid pushback from the House Progressive Caucus. The far-left group said its members had "overwhelmingly voted to endorse" a scaled-back version of President Biden’s social spending bill but warned they would not vote to pass the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a finalized version of the spending bill was brought up at the same time.
Додано: П'ят 29 жов, 2021 18:02
Додано: П'ят 29 жов, 2021 18:20
30-го выкатывают свой EV представительского классом повыше Теслы. И стоимость соответственно:
Pure · $77,400 · Touring · $87,500 · Grand Touring · $139,000 · Dream Edition Performance · $169,000.
Все с пробегом на одной зарядке >500 миль.
Тесла для среднего класса, Люсид для буржуа.
Планируют выйти на 400 тыщ штук в год.
Додано: П'ят 29 жов, 2021 18:21
|