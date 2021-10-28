Додано: П'ят 29 жов, 2021 08:26

Pelosi says most progressives ready to back infrastructure bill



The speaker delayed a planned vote amid pushback from the House Progressive Caucus



"As you know by now, the House will postpone the vote on the [Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework]," Pelosi said in the letter. "The good news is that most Members who were not prepared for a yes vote today have expressed their commitment to support the BIF. I thank the overwhelming number of House Democrats who support both the BIF and the Build Back Better Act. It is both heartening and impressive to observe the strength of Members’ engagement in the discussion."



The vote was delayed amid pushback from the House Progressive Caucus. The far-left group said its members had "overwhelmingly voted to endorse" a scaled-back version of President Biden’s social spending bill but warned they would not vote to pass the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a finalized version of the spending bill was brought up at the same time.