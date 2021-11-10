airmax78 написав:Перезашел по 1045 не смог ни 800 ни даже 1000 дождаться. Но, смотрю, сползаем дальше.
а выход когда был?
норм цена, -20% от топа. я один пут скинул, еще один держу до завтра. послезавтра может начну стоки докупать. интересно, илон сегодня свое сливал или нет. обьемы намекают. мелочь сливала бы в понедельник имхо. говорят фин результат за этот квартал может быть сильно выше ожиданий, шанхай увеличивает обьемы постоянно, плюс рост цен. стронг бай.
The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns the stock-market boom reminds him of the dot-com bubble - and rings the alarm on options mania.
Burry has been sounding the alarm over Twitter for several months. He's warned dangerous levels of speculation in meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets will lead to the "mother of all crashes." Scion was betting against Elon Musk's Tesla and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest as of June 30.
'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry says Elon Musk may want to sell Tesla stock to cover his personal debts - and compares the market to the Dutch tulip bubble.
Besides tweeting about Musk, Burry marked his return to Twitter with a new header image. His choice of "Satire of Tulip Mania," a painting by Jan Brueghel the Younger that ridicules the Dutch tulip bubble in the 1600s, was undoubtedly a warning about the current market mania.
The painting depicts tulip speculators as mindless monkeys and shows them weighing the bulbs, counting money, taking inventory, and going into debt, fighting over, and even dying for the flowers.
Burry has painted the immense hype around meme stocks and cryptocurrencies and the frantic buying of Tesla shares and other assets as clear signs of rampant speculation.
airmax78 написав:trololo Вы путы продаете ровно на то количество акций которое держите?
я покупал путы (продавал купленные до этого). зависит от страйка, я брал дешевые (страйк 1100 при текущей цене 1200), чем дальше от цены, тем меньше дельта и соответственно больше путов надо для хеджа. точно не ловил, наоборот общий перекос был в сторону шорта